Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Preston Lord’s stepmother delivers impassioned speech to Chandler City Council

Jan 15, 2024, 12:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The step mother of Preston Lord, the 16-year-old Combs High School student who was beaten at a Halloween party and died two days later, delivered an emotional plea for action to the Chandler City Council on Thursday.

While the Lord case has gone unresolved now two-and-a-half months into the investigation, there have been several arrests this month from cases with similar origins where teenagers were mugged – seemingly unprovoked – by a larger group people.

“We should not be afraid in our own communities,” Melissa Ciconte, Lord’s stepmother said.

“Preston’s death has impacted not only the Chandler community but the entire East Valley.”

RELATED STORIES

A group of East Valley teens and young adults tabbed the “Gilbert Goons” have been linked to several attacks and instances of bullying.

An attack outside of an In-N-Out Burger near Williams Field Road and Market Street in Gilbert led Rick Kuehner, the father of the victim, to make the decision to send his son overseas to live with his mother in order to avoid harassment from the group.

“These kids, these goons or whoever, they literally will tell you ‘if you say something, we’ll kill you,’” Kuehner told the Gaydos & Chad Show on Friday.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men stemming from an attack on Nov. 18 in San Tan Valley. One of those men allegedly admitted to being a member of the Gilbert Goons.

Four others were arrested on Jan. 11 by the Gilbert Police Department for an attack that took place on Aug. 18.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Jan. 11 by the Mesa Police Department for an attack that took place on May 29.

The length of time from when the attacks occurred to the time of the arrests has drawn heavy scrutiny.

“Many residents, including myself, were concerned about safety and the presence of teen violence and bullying in our community,” Ciconte told the council.

Gilbert police announced they were investigating eight teen violence cases on Jan. 8 and asked for the public’s help in identifying suspects from five of them. The Gilbert Town Council also voted to create a three-member subcommittee to address the growing issue.

Queen Creek police announced they had submitted charges against seven suspects in the Lord case, but for Ciconte further prevention is on her mind.

“Our goal is to keep our children safe,” she said. “The devastating loss of Preston’s life was due to unnecessary violence. Our child will never be coming home and we need to prevent this from ever happening again.”

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell has also expressed interest in the case saying the charges stemming from Lord’s death will take awhile to review.

She said prosecutors have to sift through an 1,800 page police report and 2,000 pieces of evidence, include more than 600 videos.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Signs like the one above will no longer be allowed due to a ban implemented by the U.S. Federal Hig...

Associated Press

Federal Highway Administration bans funny, creative messages on signs

The U.S. Federal Highway Administration banned funny messages on overhead electric freeway signs.

2 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigate after 2 people are found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in north Phoenix early on Sunday morning, according to police.

4 hours ago

A man was arrested after allegedly robbing five banks. (Facebook Photo/City of Mesa Police Departme...

KTAR.com

Serial bank robber arrested by FBI in Mesa after multiple robberies

A 28-year-old man was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 6 after a string of bank robberies between August and January.

5 hours ago

Adding fruits and vegetables are a more sustainable technique to keeping up with your New Year's di...

Tom Kuebel

Benefits of sustaining your New Year’s diet go beyond losing weight

A Valley health expert says that when it comes to maintaining a healthy diet, adding fruits and vegetables can be a better approach than eliminating bad foods all together.

5 hours ago

Construction has significantly progressed on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s new complex i...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix ranked No. 1 in nation for manufacturing growth, report says

Phoenix is the top market for manufacturing growth thanks to at least 14 major announcements that have been made in the region since 2020.

6 hours ago

Chinle Unified School District is among 25 school districts in Arizona receiving new cleaner school...

Damon Allred

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law providing over $40 million in cleaner school buses

Over $40 million in federal funding will be invested into clean school buses across Arizona through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Preston Lord’s stepmother delivers impassioned speech to Chandler City Council