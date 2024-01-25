Close
Man shot by police in Phoenix earlier this month arrested after release from hospital

Jan 25, 2024, 7:47 AM

Mugshot of David Epaloose, who was shot by police in Phoenix on Jan. 12, 2024, and arrested after h...

David Epaloose was shot by police in Phoenix on Jan. 12, 2024, and arrested after his release from the hospital 11 days later. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A man who was shot by police in Phoenix after he allegedly pointed a black BB gun at them earlier this month was arrested this week after getting out of the hospital, authorities said.

The shooting occurred after officers responded to two calls at an apartment complex on 14th Street between Interstate 10 and McDowell Road around 8 p.m. on Jan. 12, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The first caller said a cousin’s boyfriend was kicking in a door. While police were on the way, a security guard called to report seeing a man with a knife banging on a door, according to court records.

Officers located a suspect near the apartments who matched the description given by the callers and attempted to arrest him. The man, identified later as 38-year-old David Epaloose, had an unknown object in his hand and failed to comply when ordered to stop, according to the probable cause statement for his arrest.

Officers deployed pepper balls and foam batons, but Epaloose kept running away. During the foot chase, he allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at his pursuers.

A police lieutenant on the scene fired one round from a shotgun, striking Epaloose, according to the probable cause statement. Epaloose kept running but was soon detained, about 20 minutes after the initial response.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A black gun that was later determined to be a BB air pistol with a CO2 cartridge and drop-out clip was recovered from the area.

An officer was treated at a hospital and released after suffering an injury of an undisclosed nature during the incident.

Epaloose was released from the hospital on Tuesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count each of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Jan. 13, 2024.

