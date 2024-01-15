Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix ranked No. 1 in nation for manufacturing growth, report says

Jan 15, 2024, 5:45 AM

Construction has significantly progressed on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s new complex i...

Construction has significantly progressed on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s new complex in north Phoenix, which is pictured above in November 2023. (TSMC Photo)

(TSMC Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Phoenix is the top market for manufacturing growth thanks to at least 14 major announcements that have been made in the region since 2020.

Metro Phoenix was ranked No. 1 out of the 15 top growth markets for largest projected job gains by global real estate firm Newmark Group Inc. in its latest manufacturing report, which identified the largest growth markets in large, medium and small metros.

Nearly 15,500 jobs have been promised as part of the major manufacturing developments coming to the Valley, which topped the nation for both projected jobs added and manufacturing announcements in excess of $100 million, according to Newmark research.

Elizabeth Berthelette, author of the Newmark report, said Phoenix has a long history in advanced manufacturing with companies such as Intel and Honeywell over the past 50-plus years.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A man was arrested after allegedly robbing five banks. (Facebook Photo/City of Mesa Police Departme...

KTAR.com

Serial bank robber arrested by FBI in Mesa after multiple robberies

A 28-year-old man was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 6 after a string of bank robberies between August and January.

12 minutes ago

Adding fruits and vegetables are a more sustainable technique to keeping up with your New Year's di...

Tom Kuebel

Benefits of sustaining your New Year’s diet go beyond losing weight

A Valley health expert says that when it comes to maintaining a healthy diet, adding fruits and vegetables can be a better approach than eliminating bad foods all together.

56 minutes ago

Chinle Unified School District is among 25 school districts in Arizona receiving new cleaner school...

Damon Allred

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law providing over $40 million in cleaner school buses

Over $40 million in federal funding will be invested into clean school buses across Arizona through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

11 hours ago

Crews work through a hot air balloon crash in Eloy that killed four. (Troy Barrett/KTAR News)...

KTAR.com

4 dead in hot air balloon crash in Eloy

Police in Eloy, Pinal County, said the balloon and its basket crashed in the desert, east of Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road.

17 hours ago

Serena Cox, a 13-year-old girl, who is described as a black female, 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with long ...

KTAR.com

Peoria Police seek child missing from group home

Serena Cox, a 13-year-old girl, who is described as a Black female, 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with long black braids with blue tips.

21 hours ago

Mesa will host the state's only MLK Day parade on Monday. (City of Mesa, Arizona Government/Faceboo...

KTAR.com

Mesa to host Arizona’s only MLK Day Parade on Monday

Mesa will put on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration 2024 Parade and Festival on Monday, touted as the state's only MLK Day parade.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Phoenix ranked No. 1 in nation for manufacturing growth, report says