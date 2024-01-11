Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect dead after shooting involving police just north of Phoenix airport

Jan 11, 2024, 12:29 PM | Updated: 12:58 pm

Multiple Phoenix police cruisers can be seen at a crime scene marked by yellow and red tape...

Police were involved in a shooting not far from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A suspect is dead after a shooting involving police not far from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday, authorities said.

No officers were hurt during the incident in the area of 32nd and Van Buren Streets, about a half-mile north of the airport grounds, the Phoenix Police Department announced around 11:45 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Phoenix Police logo patch and badge is seen on an officer's uniform...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix Police Department pushes DOJ on resolution method for civil rights investigation

The Phoenix Police Department is pushing for a resolution to a long-running Department of Justice investigation into alleged civil rights violations that doesn't involve cumbersome federal oversight.

1 hour ago

Yellow tape that says Police Line Do Not Cross at a nighttime crime scene...

KTAR.com

Woman dead, man hospitalized after they were hit by SUV while crossing Phoenix street

A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured when they were hit by an SUV while crossing an east Phoenix street Wednesday evening.

3 hours ago

Crime scene with police tape, officers and vehicle with red light...

KTAR.com

Police seek public’s help identifying suspect in fatal shooting at Phoenix home

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect after a young man was shot and killed in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

4 hours ago

Exterior of The Global Ambassador hotel in Phoenix, Arizona...

Kevin Stone

Théa Mediterranean Rooftop set to open atop new Global Ambassador hotel in Phoenix

The Global Ambassador’s crowning dining experience, Théa Mediterranean Rooftop, will make its debut six weeks after the rest of Sam Fox’s first hotel project opened in Phoenix.

4 hours ago

Macinnis mugshot....

KTAR.com

Suspect accused of staying at dead Arizona man’s home for months and selling his vehicle

An Arizona man was arrested last week after he allegedly stayed at a dead man's home for an extended time and sold his vehicle.

6 hours ago

Goodyear seniors to get $2 million in affordable housing funding...

Serena O'Sullivan

Goodyear seniors to get $2 million in affordable housing funding

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved an agreement that allocates $2 million for a new affordable housing development for Goodyear seniors.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Suspect dead after shooting involving police just north of Phoenix airport