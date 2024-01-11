PHOENIX – A suspect is dead after a shooting involving police not far from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday, authorities said.

No officers were hurt during the incident in the area of 32nd and Van Buren Streets, about a half-mile north of the airport grounds, the Phoenix Police Department announced around 11:45 a.m.

Officer involved shooting in the area of 32nd St. and Van Buren St. No injuries to officers. Please follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/wReKpZ4UV3 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 11, 2024

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

