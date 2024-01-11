PHOENIX — Desert Diamond Arena announced that 2023 was its best year for revenue and attendance on record in two decades of its existence.

It was the second year in a row that the Glendale arena yielded record financial results, according to a Monday press release.

The arena saw an increase in merchandise sales over 2022, and there were also over 450,000 guests who attended the venue, the highest annual attendance since opening in 2003.

In addition to celebrating its 20th anniversary in December 2023, Desert Diamond Arena also finished the year as one of the top-performing arenas for its parent company ASM Global, which owns over 350 venues worldwide.

Desert Diamond Arena hosted a multitude of live events in 2023 including Drake, Zach Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Katt Williams, WWE, The Cure, and many others.

“For the second year in a row, and for the first year with new naming rights partner Desert Diamond Casino, the venue has exceeded all expectations, bringing in the best of the year’s tours, and increasing merchandise and food and beverage sales at each event,” general manager Dale Adams said.

“Desert Diamond Arena is a well-oiled machine with a supportive infrastructure that is unmatched, from booking and partnerships, to marketing, sales, and operations. We are so proud of all that the team has accomplished and look forward to continued success in 2024 and beyond.”

Earlier in 2023, Glendale officials approved a $40 million renovation plan for the arena that includes grab-and-go stations, improvements to luxury suites, a Speakeasy, new club spaces, and upgrades to technology.

The multiyear overhaul will go into effect sometime in 2024.

