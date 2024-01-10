PHOENIX – A man was arrested near downtown Phoenix this week for allegedly flashing a woman while wearing a bunny suit, according to court documents.

Nolan Matthews, 44, is accused of entering the backyard of a home near Portland and Seventh streets, just south of Interstate 10, around 7 a.m. Monday and exposing his genitals to a resident.

The officer who filled out the probable cause statement for Matthews’ arrest reported seeing a man wearing “a distinctive bunny suit” in Ring camera video.

Officers detained Matthews, who matched the description of the man in the video, nearby.

The victim identified Matthews as the person who flashed her after watching the video footage, according to the probable cause statement.

In addition, a vendor ID badge was found in the backyard. Matthews acknowledged that the badge was his and admitted to being in the yard, but he denied exposing himself, according to the probable cause statement.

Matthews was booked into Maricopa County jail on one count each of second-degree burglary and indecent exposure.

