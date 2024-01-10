Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Family of British tourist killed in 2018 Grand Canyon helicopter crash wins $100M settlement

Jan 9, 2024, 6:00 PM

FILE - A survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along t...

FILE - A survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, Feb. 10, 2018, in Arizona. On Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, a Nevada judge approved a $100 million cash settlement to the parents of a British tourist who was among five killed — including his newlywed wife— when the helicopter crashed and burst into flames in the Grand Canyon in 2018. (Teddy Fujimoto via AP, File)

(Teddy Fujimoto via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has approved a $100 million cash settlement to the parents of a British tourist who was among five killed — including his newlywed wife — when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in the Grand Canyon in 2018.

Under the settlement approved in Las Vegas on Friday, the family of Jonathan Udall, 31, will receive $24.6 million from the operator of the helicopter, Papillon Airways Inc., and $75.4 million from its French manufacturer, Airbus Helicopters SAS.

The family’s lawyer, Gary C. Robb of Kansas City, Missouri, said they insisted the settlement terms be made public to raise awareness about aircraft fuel tanks they say are prone to rupturing.

“The parents say the fuel tank was basically a fire bomb,” Robb told The Associated Press late Monday.

Lawyers for the defendants, Eric Lyttle for Airbus Helicopters Inc., and William Katt for Papillon Airways, confirmed the terms, according to a transcript of a hearing Friday in Clark County District Court.

They did not immediately return calls late Monday or respond to emails Tuesday from The Associated Press.

Jonathan and Ellie Milward Udall, 29, boarded the helicopter from Boulder City, Nevada, with the three others who were killed. They were touring the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai reservation, outside the boundaries of the national park, when the crash happened.

The family’s lawsuit alleged the helicopter was unsafe because it lacked a crash-resistant fuel system that’s now required for aircraft built after the Federal Aviation Administration issued new regulations in 2020.

Robb said some helicopter manufacturers have voluntarily replaced the fuel tanks grandfathered in under the FAA regulations but many have not.

“The Udall family wants to shine a spotlight on this issue so the industry will take note and voluntarily seek to correct this public health issue. They don’t want anyone else to go through what their son went through in an otherwise survivable accident — not a broken bone. He would have walked away.”

The Airbus EC130 B4 crashed just before sunset in February 2018 in a section of the Grand Canyon where air tours aren’t as highly regulated as in the national park. Three of the British tourists on board were pronounced dead at the scene: veterinary receptionist Becky Dobson, 27; her boyfriend and car salesman Stuart Hill, 30; and Hill’s brother, 32-year-old lawyer Jason Hill.

Jonathan Udall, of Southampton, and Ellie Udall later died of complications from burn injuries. His parents claimed in the lawsuit that their son could have survived if not for the post-fire crash.

All of them were on the trip to celebrate Stuart Hill’s birthday.

Robb said helicopter manufacturers have been aware the old-fashioned, hard-plastic fuel tanks are prone to rupturing during hard landings.

“The fuel pours onto the passengers, then ignites. It’s just horrible,” he said. “The three people on the right side of the aircraft never escaped. They were completely burned in their seats.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said turbulent winds were a probable cause of the loss of control and tail-rotor effectiveness before the hard landing outside the national park boundaries.

Its final accident report in January 2021 said the investigation found no evidence of mechanical problems with the helicopter but noted it lacked a crash-resistant fuel system. The helicopters in Papillon’s fleet weren’t required to have them, but the company has since retrofitted the aircraft with fuel tanks that expand and seal upon impact instead of rupturing.

The pilot Scott Booth fractured his lower left leg, and passenger Jennifer Barham had a spinal fracture. They also suffered severe burns but survived. Since then, both of Booth’s legs have been amputated, he said.

Papillon Helicopters spokesman Matt Barkett said in an email to AP on Tuesday that safety is the company’s top priority. He noted the NTSB concluded there were no mechanical problems “and our pilot was not found to be at fault due to the extreme weather conditions.”

“Crash resistant fuel cells were installed in Papillon’s entire fleet once the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved their use in the months following this accident. We continue to extend our sympathies to the families of the victims and now close this difficult chapter in our history,” he wrote.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Ray Epps Ray Epps, an Arizona man who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, ...

Associated Press

Former Arizona man gets year of probation for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

An Arizona man targeted by right-wing conspiracy theories about the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced on Tuesday to a year of probation.

1 hour ago

Tom Horne Arizona Holocaust education 2024...

Serena O'Sullivan

Tom Horne wants Arizona schools to prove they teach students about Holocaust, sets deadline

Arizona Holocaust education is being put to the test as schools have until Jan. 24 to prove they're teaching students about genocides.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: The latest update on the ‘Gilbert Goons’ and how they affected a sporting event

The latest update on the ‘Gilbert Goons’ and how they affected a sporting event. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Gilbert Police Department Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: https://bit.ly/3EoCmGV Listen live to KTAR: https://ktar.com/listen-to-ktar-92-3-fm-anywhere/ […]

3 hours ago

Image of SR88 eroded trail that is part of ADOT's planned $4m restoration project....

KTAR.com

ADOT proposes $4M plan to restore limited access to 5 miles of SR 88

ADOT's $4 million interim proposal would restore limited access to five miles of SR 88 that are closed due to flood damage from 2019.

3 hours ago

Split panel of convicted felon James Robert Patton, left, and the Yavapai County Courthouse...

KTAR.com

Arizona man convicted of attempted murder after slashing victim’s throat

An Arizona man was convicted last week after slashing his victim's throat in a vicious knife attack in 2021.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What is best for Arizona? Mike Broomhead reacts to Gov. Hobbs’ State of the State address

What is best for Arizona? Mike Broomhead reacts to Gov. Hobbs’ State of the State address. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Pictures: Balin Overstolz McNair and Serena O’Sullivan/KTAR News

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Family of British tourist killed in 2018 Grand Canyon helicopter crash wins $100M settlement