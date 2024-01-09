PHOENIX – An Arizona man was convicted last week after slashing his victim’s throat in a vicious knife attack in 2021, authorities said.

A jury found James Robert Patton, 34, of Spring Valley guilty Friday on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and burglary and two counts of aggravated assault, the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Patton entered the victim’s residence and attacked him on the morning of Aug. 23, 2021, prosecutors said. The victim suffered multiple knife wounds, including a serious throat laceration.

The victim managed to notify his 15-year-old daughter after Patton fled, and the teen called for help.

What happened after vicious Yavapai County knife attack?

The efforts of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Mayer Fire Department and medical staff kept the victim alive, and he identified Patton as the attacker.

YCSO sent deputies and a helicopter to search for the suspect in a remote desert area near Cordes Lakes. Patton surrendered four days after the assault.

A camper in the area found bloody clothing a short time later. A lab analysis found DNA from Patton and the victim on the clothing.

Patton faces a minimum of seven years in prison at his Feb. 6 sentencing hearing, according to prosecutors.

“Violence such as this has no place in our society,” Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane said in a press release. “My office will vigorously prosecute anyone who commits violent crimes, and will seek lengthy prison sentences in cases such as this.”

