Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s how much Ruben Gallego, Kari Lake raised last quarter in Arizona’s Senate race

Jan 9, 2024, 10:23 AM

Split panel image showing Ruben Gallego, left, and Kari Lake speaking into microphones...

Rep. Ruben Gallego, left, is the only Arizona Democrat running for U.S. Senate in 2024, and Kari Lake is the Republican primary front-runner. (Getty Images File Photos)

(Getty Images File Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego outraised Kari Lake by over $1 million during the Republican front-runner’s first quarter as a candidate in Arizona’s 2024 U.S. Senate race.

While Gallego had 10 more days than Lake to raise funds over the final three months of 2023, his financial advantage significantly outpaced his head start.

When broken down by daily average, the Democrat took in about $35,900 per day over the 92 days of October-December. Meanwhile, Lake’s daily average was just under $26,900 for the 82 days she was officially in the race.

How much did Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake raise in Q4 of 2023?

Lake, the Donald Trump-endorsed former TV news anchor and losing 2022 GOP gubernatorial nominee, launched her Senate candidacy Oct. 10. On Monday, her campaign announced $2.2 million in contributions for her first federal fundraising report.

RELATED STORIES

“Kari Lake is outworking everyone, posting a very strong fundraising haul for her first quarter in the race,” her campaign said in a press release. “Arizona is the best pick-up opportunity for Senate Republicans, and Kari is well positioned to win in November.”

Gallego’s campaign, meanwhile, said the Democrat added $3.3 million to his total during the last three months of 2023. The Marine veteran in his fifth term as a congressman has reported more than $13 million in contributions since declaring his candidacy a year ago and entered the election year with about $6.5 million cash on hand.

“Over the past year, our campaign has built the infrastructure to take on whatever comes our way in 2024 thanks to the support of hundreds of thousands of small-dollar donors who chipped in what they could to elect Ruben Gallego,” Nichole Johnson, Gallego’s campaign manager, said in a release. “Arizonans know it is time to elect a senator who will actually fight for them — which is why our campaign continues to dominate the competition as we prepare to win this senate race.”

What do we know about Kyrsten Sinema’s reelection campaign?

Incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent, hasn’t yet confirmed whether she’s running for reelection in 2024.

The former Democrat hasn’t yet revealed her fourth-quarter fundraising numbers, but she had over $10 million on hand after the third quarter, according Federal Elections Commission records.

Jan. 31 is the FEC filing deadline for year-end campaign finance reports.

Why is there so much interest in Arizona’s 2024 Senate race?

Gallego is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, and Lake is the heavy favorite for the GOP nomination. If Sinema runs, it would create a hotly contested three-way battle.

With or without Sinema, the race for her swing-state seat will be one of the most closely watched contests of the 2024 election. It could decide which party comes away with control of the Senate.

Republican Mark Lamb, Pinal County’s sheriff, is the only other candidate for Sinema’s seat with previous fundraising reports. He had about $307,000 on hand after three quarters and hasn’t announced his fourth-quarter numbers.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Citrus fruits on the ground....

KTAR.com

St. Mary’s Food Bank taking in citrus donations through April

With temperatures in Arizona just right for the citrus harvesting season, the St. Mary's Food Bank is now accepting donations.

2 hours ago

More electric vehicle charging ports coming to Mesa....

KTAR.com

Nearly $12M going to Mesa for installation of dozens of electric vehicle charging ports

Nearly $12 million was granted to the city of Mesa on Monday to support the expansion of its electric vehicle charging network. 

5 hours ago

Split-panel image of two photos showing Super Snake wearing vibrant colors...

KTAR.com

Public invited to celebration of life for late Valley radio icon Super Snake

The public is invited to attend a celebration of life for Super Snake on Thursday, the late Valley radio icon's family announced.

6 hours ago

A Waymo self-driving SUV stops at a crosswalk...

Kevin Stone

Waymo to start testing rider-only vehicles on Phoenix-area freeways

Metro Phoenix motorists could soon see autonomous vehicles with nobody in the driver’s seat traveling on area freeways, Waymo announced Monday.

9 hours ago

Front-end of a Breeze Airways plane....

KTAR.com

Breeze Airways temporarily offering 35% off all round-trip flights from Phoenix

Breeze Airways announced it is temporarily offering 35% off all round-trip base fares from January 15 to May 22 out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

9 hours ago

A two-panel image shows Metallica in concert and a screenshot of Desert Mountain High School's entr...

Kevin Stone

Metallica announces marching band competition winners, but Valley high school falls short

A Valley marching band didn’t win ‘em all, but “The Memory Remains” of reaching the finals of Metallica’s “For Whom the Band Tolls!” competition.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Here’s how much Ruben Gallego, Kari Lake raised last quarter in Arizona’s Senate race