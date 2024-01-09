Close
Nearly $12M going to Mesa for installation of dozens of electric vehicle charging ports

Jan 9, 2024, 9:06 AM

More electric vehicle charging ports coming to Mesa....

Mesa is getting a federal grant of nearly $12 million to support the expansion of its electric vehicle charging network, U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton announced Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

PHOENIX — Mesa is getting a federal grant of nearly $12 million to support the expansion of its electric vehicle charging network, U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton announced Monday.

The funding will be used to install 48 electric vehicle charging ports, charging docks for e-scooters and e-bikes, and solar canopies for electricity generation at the stations, the East Valley Democrat said.

“Arizona is already a nationwide hub for EV manufacturing. Now, thanks to these funds for our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re helping communities like Mesa bring their EV charging networks online,” Stanton said in a press release.

“It’ll mean convenience for drivers, lower emissions and even more good-paying clean energy jobs.”

Mesa’s award comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program, which was created through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

Stanton sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in May supporting the city’s application for the grant.

What is Mesa’s plan for supporting EV charging infrastructure?

The federal funding for additional electric vehicle charging ports comes as Mesa builds on its Climate Action Plan, which aims to see the city carbon neutral by 2050.

As part of Mesa’s plan to increase charging port access, it aims to fund ports near multifamily housing, neighborhoods, work sites and other places where charging may be less accessible, according to an October Mesa City Council meeting.

There are currently 127 charging stations across Mesa, 19 of which are free, according to ChargeHub. The public ports can be found at the city’s main library branch, grocery stores and other sites.

