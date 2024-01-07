PHOENIX — Arizona is working its way through its coldest weekend of the season, and its roadways are feeling the effects. Many highways have been closed for the time being due to winter weather-related incidents.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory through Sunday evening affecting higher parts of Gila, Maricopa and Pinal counties.

Phoenix has low temperatures forecasted for this week lower than any day since 2019. Parts of metro Phoenix may also see pea-sized hail on Sunday, according to the NWS.

2:25 PM 📡: A few isolated heavier showers are moving across parts of the western and northern Phoenix metro. These cells may drop pea size hail well as accumulating snow for areas around North Scottsdale and Cave Creek. Use caution if driving along I-17 this afternoon #azwx pic.twitter.com/H618fMr0dP — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 7, 2024

State Route 87 at Bush Highway, a route between Mesa and Payson, was closed from around 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to “winter weather-related crashes and slide-offs.”

Payson is included in the stretch of Arizona high country from Flagstaff to Show Low that was forecasted to receive as much as six to eight inches of snow.

Show Low had its own closure on the US 60 highway headed westbound, but it reopened around 4:30 p.m.

What Arizona highways are closed due to winter weather?

ADOT says the following stretches are also closed.

– Eastbound I-40 at milepost 146 in Ash Fork

– Westbound I-40 at milepost 158 in Williams and milepost 252 in Winslow

– Southbound SR-87 at milepost 338 in Winslow

– SR-89A in both directions between mileposts 375-397 in Sedona

– SR-64 in both directions at milepost 243 near Grand Canyon National Park

“Drivers who choose to travel on roadways when winter driving conditions are present should be prepared to spend extended time on the road,” ADOT said. “You should avoid traveling in winter weather to avoid situations where highways are impassable for long periods of time.”

For drivers who do need to travel, check az511.gov for real-time conditions updates.

