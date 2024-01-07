Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA WEATHER NEWS

Phoenix dealing with winter weather, state faces highway closures

Jan 7, 2024, 3:00 PM | Updated: 4:40 pm

Snow plows work to clear SR-89A near Sedona. (@ArizonaDOT/X photo)

(@ArizonaDOT/X photo)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona is working its way through its coldest weekend of the season, and its roadways are feeling the effects. Many highways have been closed for the time being due to winter weather-related incidents.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory through Sunday evening affecting higher parts of Gila, Maricopa and Pinal counties.

Phoenix has low temperatures forecasted for this week lower than any day since 2019. Parts of metro Phoenix may also see pea-sized hail on Sunday, according to the NWS.

State Route 87 at Bush Highway, a route between Mesa and Payson, was closed from around 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to “winter weather-related crashes and slide-offs.”

RELATED STORIES

Payson is included in the stretch of Arizona high country from Flagstaff to Show Low that was forecasted to receive as much as six to eight inches of snow.

Show Low had its own closure on the US 60 highway headed westbound, but it reopened around 4:30 p.m.

What Arizona highways are closed due to winter weather?

ADOT says the following stretches are also closed.

– Eastbound I-40 at milepost 146 in Ash Fork

– Westbound I-40 at milepost 158 in Williams and milepost 252 in Winslow

– Southbound SR-87 at milepost 338 in Winslow

– SR-89A in both directions between mileposts 375-397 in Sedona

– SR-64 in both directions at milepost 243 near Grand Canyon National Park

“Drivers who choose to travel on roadways when winter driving conditions are present should be prepared to spend extended time on the road,” ADOT said. “You should avoid traveling in winter weather to avoid situations where highways are impassable for long periods of time.”

For drivers who do need to travel, check az511.gov for real-time conditions updates.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Weather News

Closeup of two sets of hands, one wearing mittens, holding coffee mugs. The subjects appear to be d...

Kevin Stone

Winter storm set to hit Arizona with rain, snow, cold temperatures

A winter storm is expected to drop temperatures and possibly bring rain to the Valley and snow to Arizona's high country.

2 days ago

Phoenix saw one of its hottest years in history in 2023. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Here’s a look back at the Phoenix weather records and trends from 2023

It's doubtful Phoenicians want to relive last year's heat, but the nonstop scorching weather was the theme for 2023 in Arizona's capital city.

5 days ago

Looking through a clear plastic umbrella on a rainy day...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix slides into 2024 with bouts of rain, near-freezing temperatures in forecast

After one of the hottest and driest years on record, Phoenix is in for a cold and wet start to 2024.

5 days ago

Hands hold up glasses of champagne during a New Year's Eve party...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix-area weather ‘looking pretty good’ for New Year’s weekend

Valley revelers should be able to ring in the new year without worrying too much about the weather, according to forecasters.

9 days ago

Traffic travels through rainy conditions on a Phoenix-area freeway....

KTAR.com

Rain starts falling early Friday in Phoenix, is expected to continue throughout day

Rain started falling across metro Phoenix early Friday, kickstarting what's expected to be one of the wettest storms of the year.

16 days ago

Phoenix endured its hottest Dec. 21 in history on Thursday. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix breaks daily heat record on shortest day of the year

It's the shortest day of the year, but Phoenix just could not resist setting a daily heat record on Thursday.

17 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Phoenix dealing with winter weather, state faces highway closures