ARIZONA NEWS

Joe Arpaio running for Fountain Hills mayor again

Jan 7, 2024, 8:00 PM

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks to the media in front of the Arizona State Capitol before filing petitions to run for the U.S. Senate on May 22, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio wants to try running for Fountain Hills mayor again.

He announced his intentions in a Thursday statement saying he collected 594 petition signatures, which makes him eligible to qualify as an official candidate for the 2024 Fountain Hills mayoral race.

The fact that he exceeded the minimum requirement of 297 signatures reflects his popularity in the city, according to his Thursday announcement.

Arpaio is running for Fountain Hills mayor in 2024

Arpaio submitted his statement of interest for the position on Aug. 23, 2023.

It will be Arpaio’s second time campaigning for the seat after an unsuccessful 2022 race.

His last attempt to unseat incumbent mayor Ginny Dickey failed by a narrow margin. He won 49% of the vote, according to AZCentral.

Dickey, who has been serving as mayor since 2018, has not commented on the competition.

However, Arpaio said he’s grateful for everyone who signed his petition.

“I am extremely thankful and honored for the support of the citizens of Fountain Hills recognizing my wisdom, principals and leadership,” Arpaio said in a statement. “Together, we will steer Fountain Hills to a safe and bright future!”

Arpaio isn’t the only politician looking to challenge Dickey. Councilmember Gerry Friedel also submitted a statement of interest for the role.

Election Day is Aug. 6, according to the city’s website.

