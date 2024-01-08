Joe Arpaio running for Fountain Hills mayor again...

PHOENIX — Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio wants to try running for Fountain Hills mayor again.

He announced his intentions in a Thursday statement saying he collected 594 petition signatures, which makes him eligible to qualify as an official candidate for the 2024 Fountain Hills mayoral race.

I have obtained the maximum number of nominating petition signatures for my campaign for Fountain Hills, AZ mayor 2024. I am thankful & honored for the citizens of Fountain Hills recognizing my wisdom, principles, and leadership. Never Surrender! pic.twitter.com/G5vK6QLLTT — Sheriff Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) January 4, 2024

The fact that he exceeded the minimum requirement of 297 signatures reflects his popularity in the city, according to his Thursday announcement.

Arpaio is running for Fountain Hills mayor in 2024

Arpaio submitted his statement of interest for the position on Aug. 23, 2023.

It will be Arpaio’s second time campaigning for the seat after an unsuccessful 2022 race.

His last attempt to unseat incumbent mayor Ginny Dickey failed by a narrow margin. He won 49% of the vote, according to AZCentral.

Dickey, who has been serving as mayor since 2018, has not commented on the competition.

However, Arpaio said he’s grateful for everyone who signed his petition.

“I am extremely thankful and honored for the support of the citizens of Fountain Hills recognizing my wisdom, principals and leadership,” Arpaio said in a statement. “Together, we will steer Fountain Hills to a safe and bright future!”

Arpaio isn’t the only politician looking to challenge Dickey. Councilmember Gerry Friedel also submitted a statement of interest for the role.

Election Day is Aug. 6, according to the city’s website.

