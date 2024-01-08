PHOENIX — The Chandler Police Department saw its lowest rate of Part 1 crimes in 2023. The department saw an 18% decrease in serious crimes from 2022 and a crime index, which is number of crimes, at its lowest in more than 40 years.

Part 1 crimes as defined by FBI Uniform Crime Reporting are murder, aggravated assault, forcible rape, robbery, motor vehicle theft, burglary, larceny/theft and arson.

“This is a big win for the whole community. Our commitment to building trust, leveraging technology and fostering meaningful partnerships helped pave the way for this historic low in crime rates. This is also a testament to the dedication of our officers and the unwavering support we have received from our community, proving that together we can create a safer and stronger Chandler for all,” Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan said in a release.

Duggan attributes the decline in major crimes to the use of technology to identify “hotspots”, effective training and accountability and leadership at the precinct and bureau levels of the department.

