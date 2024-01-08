Close
Chandler Police Department sees lowest serious crime rate set in 2023

Jan 8, 2024, 4:25 AM

Chandler Police Department saw its lowest recorded serious crime rate on record for Part 1 crimes set in 2023.

Chandler Police Department saw its lowest recorded serious crime rate on record for Part 1 crimes set in 2023. (Jeremy Schnell/kTAR.com)

(Jeremy Schnell/kTAR.com)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Chandler Police Department saw its lowest rate of Part 1 crimes in 2023. The department saw an 18% decrease in serious crimes from 2022 and a crime index, which is number of crimes, at its lowest in more than 40 years.

Part 1 crimes as defined by FBI Uniform Crime Reporting are murder, aggravated assault, forcible rape, robbery, motor vehicle theft, burglary, larceny/theft and arson.

“This is a big win for the whole community. Our commitment to building trust, leveraging technology and fostering meaningful partnerships helped pave the way for this historic low in crime rates. This is also a testament to the dedication of our officers and the unwavering support we have received from our community, proving that together we can create a safer and stronger Chandler for all,” Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan said in a release.

Duggan attributes the decline in major crimes to the use of technology to identify “hotspots”, effective training and accountability and leadership at the precinct and bureau levels of the department.

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

