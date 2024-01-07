PHOENIX — Arizona State Parks are inviting all Arizonans free of charge to visit their locations on Martin Luther King Day, which falls on Jan. 15.

More than 30 parks will waive entry fees as long visitors are able to show an Arizona ID.

“Spend time outdoors and recharge for the new year,” said executive director Bob Broscheid in a release.

Entry fees for state parks can range from $2 to $30.

“Arizona’s winters are the perfect time to hike the Sonoran desert, explore the red rocks of Sedona, check out amazing fishing or water activities on the west coast, and enjoy all the diversity our state parks offer,” Broscheid said. “Admission for all Arizona residents is free on the holiday to encourage everyone to get to know our great state.”

Fees for camping, special events and concessions will remain in place at Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Riordan Mansion State Historic Park.

For more information on parks and trails, visit online or call 1-877-MY-PARKS (697-2757).

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.