ARIZONA NEWS

Andretti Indoor Karting to hire 300 workers for Chandler go kart track

Jan 7, 2024, 5:45 AM

A multi-level racing track will be the featured attraction of the Andretti Indoor Karting & Games opening in the Spring in Chandler. (Photo courtesy of Andretti Karting & Games)

BY TOM KUEBEL


PHOENIX — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games entertainment center is opening a location in Chandler.

The group will be hiring for 300 job openings between Jan. 22 and Feb. 16 to fill its 95,000-square-foot location near the Loop 202 off Cooper Road.

The featured attraction is multi-level, high-speed electric go kart track for guests to measure their racing skills.

The Phoenix area is known for having a strong racing tradition. The NASCAR season has ended with a race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale for each of the last five seasons.

But there will be many other options to explore for fun in the building. An arcade billed as “state of the art,” a laser tag arena, bowling lanes and a motion theater are all included in design plans for the east Valley location.

The space will also feature a restaurant with American-style cuisine like brick-oven pizza and other smoked classics grilled on a XXL Big Green Egg.

It will also house a full bar with local beer and craft cocktails.

Hiring event

The hiring event will take place Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“At Andretti Karting, we are committed to providing our team members with industry-leading wages, benefits and opportunities,” said managing member of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Eddie Hamann.

The grand opening date has not been set but is projected for Spring 2024.

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games has eight other locations with five in Texas, two in Georgia and one in Florida.

