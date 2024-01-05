Close
ARIZONA NEWS

DUI arrests down in Arizona over Christmas, New Year’s holidays

Jan 4, 2024, 8:00 PM

DUI arrests in Arizona decreased over the December holidays from 2022, according to the Governor's ...

DUI arrests in Arizona decreased over the December holidays from 2022, according to the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — DUI arrests in Arizona decreased over the December holidays from 2022, according to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Authorities made 1,550 DUI arrests in the final month of the year, down from 1,736 over the same period in 2022.

Extreme DUI arrests, for those whose blood alcohol content (BAC) is over .15, dropped from 378 to 310 year over year.

The BAC of those arrested remained the same — .156.

DUI drug arrests were also on the decline. Authorities arrested 397 people for that reason in 2023, down from 480 in 2022.

A total of 37,400 stops were made in December, up slightly from 35,658 in 2022.

Nearly 9,700 officers statewide participated in enforcement.

