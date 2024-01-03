PHOENIX — The Arizona State Capitol was one of several nationally that were targets of hoax bomb threats on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it received multiple bomb threats at the Capitol. Troopers searched the building and were unable to find anything of concern, so no facilities were evacuated, DPS added.

Nationwide, some capitol buildings were evacuated due to the threats.

Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana were among the states that evacuated statehouse offices or buildings.

The FBI said it was aware of numerous hoax bomb threats at state Capitol buildings, but like DPS, had “no information to indicate a specific and credible threat.” The bureau said it was working with state, local and federal law enforcement to gather, share and act on information.

“The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk,” it said in a statement.

The “mass email” warned of multiple explosives that would go off in a few hours.

The closures were brief and disruptions minimal in most states.

Several public officials have been hit by “swatting” calls in recent days. Swatting is a prank call made to emergency services intended to bring a police response.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

