PHOENIX — The new owners of a popular shopping destination in Prescott announced a $2.5 million renovation and renaming project on Monday.

The mall near Gateway and Lee boulevards used to be named the Prescott Gateway Mall. However, it’s now called the Pine Ridge Marketplace.

Its new owners, ZL Prescott, LLC, oversaw a massive renovation and rebranding project, which included a new logo and website, the Monday announcement said.

The upgraded shopping center is more geared for sustainability, with energy-efficient LED lighting and HVAC systems. This way the center will use less energy, reduce operating costs and look more inviting.

“Prescott Gateway Mall was a thriving center for many years thanks to the support of the Prescott community,” ZL Properties Part-owner Chris Lupo said in a statement.

His company wants the mall to be a lively destination where people can dine, shop and have fun, he added.

“With our continued efforts, the professional leasing team at Prescott Commercial, and the support of the community, we are confident that we can achieve this goal.”

Expect new entrances, upgraded beautification around the courtyard and parking lot upgraded. Those visiting Prescott can also expect to enjoy recreational events like car shows, farmer’s markets and holiday celebrations.

