Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what to do if you found a stray animal around New Year’s Day in the Valley

Jan 1, 2024, 4:00 PM

side by sides of stray pets found across the Valley in the last week....

Stray pets, such as the ones pictured, can be logged on the county's website to help reunite them with their owners. (Stray Map Tool photos)

(Stray Map Tool photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — If a stray pet was found across the Valley around New Year’s Day, then here’s what the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelter is requesting.

Fireworks can be frightening for pets across the Valley, therefore, some could wander off from their homes and owners.

There are a few things those who find a furry friend can do before ultimately bringing them into a shelter.

Here’s the best way to find a stray animal’s home

It’s always important to consider your approach when catching and containing an animal, MCACC said. Make sure it’s safe to do so before moving forward.

Once the pet is in arm’s reach, it can be taken to any veterinarian clinic, emergency vet or MCACC shelter, all of which scan found pets for chips for free.

If a chip is found in the stray and the temporary guardian is taking it home while the facility searches for the pet’s owner, then they should ask for a chip number. If it cannot be provided, the scanning facility should email it to lostfound@maricopa.gov.

RELATED STORIES

Another step that can be taken is logging where the animal was spotted/picked up on the Stray Map Tool, where the entry will stay online for a maximum of 5 days. The Lost and Found division can also be contacted at 602-372-4598.

Flyers with photos and/or descriptions of the animal, along with contact information, should also be posted around the area the animal was found.

Other useful resources include apps and websites, such as NextDoor, Neighbors by Ring, Petco Love Lost, Pet FBI, 24Petconnect, Straydar for Arizona, Craiglist in Phoenix and No Lost Pets Maricopa County.

If the animal has a Maricopa County tag on it, then call 602-506-PETS (7387), where there will be prompts to find the owner’s contact information.

If the animal doesn’t have a Maricopa County tag, then the local agency should be contacted for a report.

How do I schedule an appointment at the MCACC West shelter for strays?

As of August 2022, MCACC shifted toward using a managed intake process for stray dogs. Cats can’t be impounded at the shelter but can still possibly be connected to their families through a Found Pet Form.

Intake appointments at the MCACC West Shelter located at 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road can be made online.

If the animal is injured, contact the Arizona Humane Society at 602-997-7585 or online at their Report an Injured Stray page.

For appointments to surrender home dogs, apply online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Surprise Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man killed as neighborhood dispute erupts in gunfire in Surprise

A neighborhood dispute erupted in a gunfire exchange that left one man dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Surprise.

39 minutes ago

Police vehicle in parking lot....

KTAR.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by an Avondale police officer

A pedestrian was hospitalized early Monday after being hit by an Avondale police vehicle, authorities said. 

7 hours ago

Mesa incident command vehicle is a mobile site that gives investigators a place to work....

KTAR.com

16-year-old injured early New Year’s Day in Mesa in apparent drive-by shooting

A 16-year-old boy was wounded early on New Year's Day in Mesa in an apparent drive-by shooting, authorities said.

8 hours ago

E-bike to blame for house fire in Glendale....

KTAR.com

Electric scooter likely to blame for Glendale weekend house fire

Four people were displaced over the weekend after a house in Glendale apparently caught fire because of an electric scooter.

10 hours ago

donkey...

Alex Weiner

Arizona wildlife managers to gather 1,000 burros to manage overpopulated area

An expected eight-week undertaking of gathering burros from Mojave County to manage overpopulation is scheduled to commence on Jan. 8. 

13 hours ago

Side by side hydrogen vehicles....

Amy Edelen/Phoenix Business Journal

Q&A: Nikola CEO Steve Girsky envisions building a ‘hydrogen highway’

Steve Girsky was named Nikola’s CEO in August, replacing Michael Lohscheller and in the process becoming the company’s fourth leader in as many years.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Here’s what to do if you found a stray animal around New Year’s Day in the Valley