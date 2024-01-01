PHOENIX — A teenager was wounded early on New Year’s Day in Mesa in an apparent drive-by shooting, authorities said.

Officers received a call around 5 a.m. from a mother who said her son was shot in the leg near University Drive and Alma School Road, the Mesa Police Department said.

When police arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“The victim initially said that he was walking out on University with another underage male when a car drove by and fired three to four rounds, striking him in the leg,” Det. Richard Encinas said in an email.

“The victim then said that it occurred inside the apartment complex, not on the street.”

The other teen who was with the victim was unable to give any information about the shooting, police said.

Officers were at the scene to determine who was involved and where the shooting occurred.

There are currently no suspects or suspect vehicle descriptions.

