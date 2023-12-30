Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

1 man killed, another man wounded in early-morning shooting in Avondale

Dec 30, 2023, 10:00 AM

(Facebook Photo/Avondale Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Avondale Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Avondale Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One man was killed and another man was wounded as part of a shooting incident in Avondale early Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 4 a.m. in the area of 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there.

RELATED STORIES

Police later learned that another victim who had been shot as part of this incident had been transported to a local hospital before officers arrived at the scene.

That man was in stable condition.

Police did not immediately release the names of the two victims or any other information related to their investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Ruben Neville Crane...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old man with dementia

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Friday night for a missing man last seen in Mesa who has been diagnosed with dementia.

3 hours ago

tips to avoid heart attacks on New Year's Day 2024 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

New Year’s Day is the 3rd most common time Americans get heart attacks, Valley doctor says

New Year's Day is the third most common day for Americans to suffer from heart attacks, research says. Use these tips to avoid heart attacks.

3 hours ago

best place to ring in 2024 Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix is the 3rd-best Arizona city to ring in 2024, according to WalletHub

Phoenix isn't the best place to ring in 2024 in Arizona, according to a new report released by WalletHub. That honor goes to Tucson.

5 hours ago

A conceptual rendering of the entry way to Google's $1 billion data center campus in Mesa. The proj...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Data center developers flock to Phoenix, with major projects in pipeline

As new projects complete and start construction, the Valley has one of the deepest pipelines of development in the country.

6 hours ago

File photo showing yellow tape wrapped around a pole and a police vehicle with a light shining at a...

KTAR.com

Man dead after vehicle veers across roadway, crashes into pole in Phoenix

A man died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a pole in Phoenix late Thursday, authorities said.

15 hours ago

A tram passes the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. The U.S. Fe...

Associated Press

From AI and inflation to Elon Musk and Taylor Swift, the business stories that dominated 2023

Here's a look back at 10 top business stories in 2023 across the country and internationally.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

1 man killed, another man wounded in early-morning shooting in Avondale