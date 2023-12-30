PHOENIX — One man was killed and another man was wounded as part of a shooting incident in Avondale early Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 4 a.m. in the area of 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there.

Police later learned that another victim who had been shot as part of this incident had been transported to a local hospital before officers arrived at the scene.

That man was in stable condition.

Police did not immediately release the names of the two victims or any other information related to their investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.