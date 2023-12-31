A new pickleball and nightlife concept has its sights set on a Mesa shopping center for its first Arizona location.

Earlier this month, Newport Beach, California-based Dink & Dine Pickle Park filed plans with the city to retrofit two Mesa Riverview buildings at at 1017 N. Dobson Road.

Dink & Dine would be home to indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, a dog park and a variety of site improvements, according to a project narrative submitted.

According to its website, Dink & Dine locations also feature live music and entertainment, food and beverage options and games like cornhole and bocce ball. It indicates plans to operate in California, Washington, Colorado and Las Vegas, as well as Arizona.

Chris Byrd, a leasing representative with shopping center owner Kimco Realty, told the Business Journal that no leases have been signed by the company at Mesa Riverview as of Dec. 26.

