Someburros to open new location in north Phoenix in January

Dec 29, 2023, 4:25 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

The new restaurant will be at 2525 West Jomax Road in Phoenix. The restaurant chain has been wanting to expand to the Norterra area for a while, according to a Dec. 11 announcement. The brand is famous for its burros, like this borracho burro, which is made of a flour tortilla filled with beef. The grand opening of the new Norterra location is scheduled for Jan. 27. The fiesta celebrating the expansion is set to kick off at 9 a.m. Someburros Norterra will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

PHOENIX — Mexican restaurant Someburros is expanding its offerings in the Valley, according to an announcement released earlier this month.

Fans of the 37-year-old food chain will be able to visit a new location in the Norterra neighborhood of north Phoenix in late January.

The grand opening opening for the new location at 2525 West Jomax Road is scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. on Jan. 27.

The restaurant in the area of Jomax Road and Norterra Parkway will be throwing a fiesta to celebrate the expansion. In addition to the chain’s signature Sonoran-style Mexican food, the restaurant will also invite a live mariachi band as well as Nacho the burro, their mascot.

There will also be raffle contests with prizes.

Why Someburros is expanding

The restaurant, which the Vasquez family founded in 1986, has been wanting to expand into the north Phoenix and Norterra area for a while, according to the Dec. 11 announcement.

“Our fast-casual, family-friendly authentic Mexican food is going to bring people in the doors, but it’s our dedication to providing a dynamic experience and an inviting atmosphere that will keep them coming back,” President Tim Vasquez said in a statement. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Someburros Norterra and become a key member of this thriving community.”

The new location located near the Interstate 17 and Black Canyon Highway stands out from previous Someburros locations.

Unlike its predecessors, Someburros Norterra will have a drive-thru that opens at 7 a.m. to give locals Mexican food on the go, the announcement said. Regular hours for dine-in customers start at 9 a.m.

It will also have a walk-up counter for both dine-in and takeout ordering. There will be patio space, dining room service and an interior design with modern desert-living décor to contrast with the exterior’s Spanish-revival architectural design.

“This combination creates an inviting space that is ideal for family gatherings, date nights and quick-service lunches,” the company’s announcement said.

Someburros Norterra isn’t the only expansion to expect next year. The company said it plans to open another restaurant in San Tan Valley near Combs and Gantzel Roads in early 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

