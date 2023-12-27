Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Fire at Phoenix apartment displaces family of 5

Dec 27, 2023, 2:17 PM

A fire at a Phoenix apartment left a family of five without its home on Dec. 27, 2023. (Phoenix Fir...

A fire at a Phoenix apartment left a family of five without its home on Dec. 27, 2023. (Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A fire at a Phoenix apartment left a family of five without its home on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the second floor of the building near 44th Street and Thomas Road around 1 p.m. and found fire and smoke coming from the balcony, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The residents of the apartment were home at the time and were able to escape as firefighters arrived.

RELATED STORIES

Crews were able to contain the blaze to the initial apartment.

No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

This is one of several photos that have been submitted as part of Arizona State Parks and Trails' p...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona State Parks offering free annual pass, other prizes in photo contest

Arizona State Parks and Trails is trying to get residents outdoors this holiday season and is offering a host of prizes as part of its photo contest.

1 hour ago

two-panel photo of bedroom closet and cactus out front at expensive home for sale in Paradise Valle...

Kevin Stone

Eclectic Paradise Valley estate with million-dollar closet listed for $20M

A Paradise Valley estate known for its eclectic interior design, million-dollar closet and award-winning garden was listed with a $20 million price tag.

3 hours ago

Work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Project is expected to be completed in 2024. (ADOT Photo)...

KTAR.com

Here are the major metro Phoenix freeway projects happening in 2024

Here are the freeway projects the Arizona Department of Transportation said should be on your radar in the upcoming year.

4 hours ago

Crash scene on Interstate 10 in Phoenix from Arizona Department of Transportation traffic camera...

KTAR.com

EB Interstate 10 traffic in Phoenix delayed through morning rush hour after semi-truck crash

Eastbound traffic was delayed on Interstate 10 in Phoenix through rush hour Wednesday morning after a collision involving a semi-truck.

8 hours ago

Lifeguard gear floats in a swimming pool...

David Veenstra

City of Phoenix looking to hire new aquatics staff, offers up to $3K incentive

The city of Phoenix is looking to fill hundreds of aquatics staff openings and is offering an incentive to help. 

10 hours ago

Arizona's most popular baby names in 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Here are Arizona’s most popular baby names in 2023

Liam and Olivia topped the list of Arizona's most popular baby names in 2023, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Fire at Phoenix apartment displaces family of 5