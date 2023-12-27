Fire at Phoenix apartment displaces family of 5

PHOENIX — A fire at a Phoenix apartment left a family of five without its home on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the second floor of the building near 44th Street and Thomas Road around 1 p.m. and found fire and smoke coming from the balcony, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The residents of the apartment were home at the time and were able to escape as firefighters arrived.

Crews were able to contain the blaze to the initial apartment.

No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

