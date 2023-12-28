Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Endangered Species Act has been protecting Arizona animals, plants for 50 years

Dec 28, 2023, 4:35 AM

head of the narrow-headed garter snake...

The narrow-headed garter snake is one of the Arizona animals protected under the Endangered Species Act. (Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary Photo)

(Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – With a diverse environment ranging from deserts to mountains, Arizona is home to a wide range of wildlife.

So, it shouldn’t be surprising that the Endangered Species Act has made a significant impact on Arizona plants and animals since the landmark law was enacted 50 years ago Thursday.

“We have a lot of really interesting animals that live in our state that really are found nowhere else in the United States, and additionally, with that, we do have a lot of habitats that are somewhat imperiled,” Michael Ring, videographer for the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary, told KTAR News 92.3 FM recently.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service currently classifies about 70 species of Arizona animals and plants as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act, which was signed by President Richard Nixon on Dec. 28, 1973.

RELATED STORIES

Per the law, endangered means a species is in danger of extinction, while threatened is used for species likely to become endangered in the foreseeable future.

What Arizona animals are benefiting from the Endangered Species Act?

Ring cited the Mount Graham red squirrel, narrow-headed garter snake, black-footed ferret and Mexican gray wolf among the Endangered Species Act’s Arizona success stories.

He said the state has a strong network of organizations working to protect wildlife, including the Phoenix Zoo, Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary and Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in the Phoenix area.

“I’m very optimistic about the future of Arizona and conservation as far as our native wildlife species. … I think that culturally, our state is really, really geared toward conservation,” he said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Shira Tanzer contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Zion William Teasley is accused of killing Lauren Heike. It was one of the most-read Arizona storie...

KTAR.com

Here are the most-read Arizona stories on KTAR.com for 2023

With 2023 coming to an end, it’s time to look back on what interested readers. Here are the most-read stories on KTAR.com this year.

10 minutes ago

Metro Phoenix New Year's Eve events map...

Serena O'Sullivan

Ring in 2024 in metro Phoenix with the KTAR New Year’s Eve events map

Want to start 2024 on a good note, but not sure where to look? Use KTAR's metro Phoenix New Year's Eve events map to find nearby parties.

21 minutes ago

There are a few things to remember with home fireworks, including what type of fireworks are legal ...

KTAR.com

What to remember with fireworks in the Valley on New Year’s Eve

Those in the Valley celebrating on New Year's Eve with fireworks at home first need to know some rules to celebrate both legally and safely.

30 minutes ago

Empty SRP canal in Phoenix with crews doing maintenance work with a backhoe...

Kevin Stone

SRP to close portions of 2 canals in west Phoenix, Glendale for maintenance work

Stretches of two canals in west Phoenix and Glendale will be closed and drained for maintenance work starting next month, according to Salt River Project.

9 hours ago

(Mesa Police Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

Missing 86-year-old man located by Mesa PD

The Mesa Police Department asked the public to help find a missing man on Wednesday.

9 hours ago

Saving Arizona Blood Drive...

Serena O'Sullivan

Vitalant seeks 500 blood donors in Valley to replenish supply after holidays

Blood donation company Vitalant teamed up with local businesses to encourage Arizonans to donate at the Saving Arizona Blood Drive in 2024.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Endangered Species Act has been protecting Arizona animals, plants for 50 years