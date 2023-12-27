Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Detectives investigating homicide in northwest Phoenix

Dec 26, 2023, 8:55 PM

File photo of Phoenix Police cruiser with lights on at night behind crime scene tape....

Phoenix detectives are investigating a shooting from early Tuesday morning. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a homicide that took place early Tuesday morning in northwest Phoenix, police said.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Phoenix police arrived to a scene where a man, identified as 39-year-old Mark Maldonado, was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Phoenix fire personnel attempted to treat Maldonado, but he died at the scene.

Officers spoke to multiple people who were inside the home at the time, detaining one person.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and after speaking to the detainee, they released him.

Currently, no suspects are in custody, and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness.

