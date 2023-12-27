Detectives investigating homicide in northwest Phoenix

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a homicide that took place early Tuesday morning in northwest Phoenix, police said.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Phoenix police arrived to a scene where a man, identified as 39-year-old Mark Maldonado, was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Phoenix fire personnel attempted to treat Maldonado, but he died at the scene.

Officers spoke to multiple people who were inside the home at the time, detaining one person.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and after speaking to the detainee, they released him.

Currently, no suspects are in custody, and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness.

Follow @iamdamonallred

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.