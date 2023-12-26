Phoenix utility bills shot up by almost 15%, new study says...

PHOENIX — The average household in Phoenix pays $438 for utilities each month, a new study found.

The national average in the U.S. is far lower, with an estimated $351 spent on monthly utility bills, according to the U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report for 2023.

The average of $438 represents an increase of 14.7% year over year, according to the study from bill pay company doxo, which analyzed data from 54 towns and cities in Arizona.

According to the study, Phoenix is Arizona’s fourteenth most expensive city to live in. Not only that, but the city’s cost of living is 11% higher than the national average, researchers found.

That percentage comes from researchers analyzing how much Phoenicians spend on the 10 most common household bills — including utility bills.

Why are Phoenix utility bills so expensive?

The study didn’t explain why Phoenix utilities are especially costly. However, it did share its monthly bill breakdown for the most common household costs. Here’s the data breakdown for how much people in Phoenix spend on their bills:

Mortgage : $1,283

: $1,283 Rent : $1,167

: $1,167 Auto loans : $526

: $526 Health insurance : $121

: $121 Auto insurance : $268

: $268 Cable and internet : $104

: $104 Mobile : $123

: $123 Alarm and security : $75

: $75 Life insurance: $63

In total, the average household in Phoenix spends $2,272 each month on bills, compared to the national average of $2,046 per month.

“Household bills account for 44% of annual household income of $71,260 in Phoenix, Arizona,” researchers said.

The cost of living in Phoenix is 11% higher than the national average and 10.7% higher than the state average of $2,053, the study found.

