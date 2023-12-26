Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix residents spent 14.7% more in utility bills this year, new study finds

Dec 26, 2023, 2:15 PM | Updated: 2:17 pm

Phoenix utility bills shot up by almost 15%, new study says...

A man turns on a switch with an electricity bill in his hand. (Photo By Alberto Ortega/Europa Press via Getty Images)

(Photo By Alberto Ortega/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The average household in Phoenix pays $438 for utilities each month, a new study found.

The national average in the U.S. is far lower, with an estimated $351 spent on monthly utility bills, according to the U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report for 2023.

The average of $438 represents an increase of 14.7% year over year, according to the study from bill pay company doxo, which analyzed data from 54 towns and cities in Arizona.

RELATED STORIES

According to the study, Phoenix is Arizona’s fourteenth most expensive city to live in. Not only that, but the city’s cost of living is 11% higher than the national average, researchers found.

That percentage comes from researchers analyzing how much Phoenicians spend on the 10 most common household bills — including utility bills.

Why are Phoenix utility bills so expensive?

The study didn’t explain why Phoenix utilities are especially costly. However, it did share its monthly bill breakdown for the most common household costs. Here’s the data breakdown for how much people in Phoenix spend on their bills:

  • Mortgage: $1,283
  • Rent: $1,167
  • Auto loans: $526
  • Health insurance: $121
  • Auto insurance: $268
  • Cable and internet: $104
  • Mobile: $123
  • Alarm and security: $75
  • Life insurance: $63

In total, the average household in Phoenix spends $2,272 each month on bills, compared to the national average of $2,046 per month.

“Household bills account for 44% of annual household income of $71,260 in Phoenix, Arizona,” researchers said.

The cost of living in Phoenix is 11% higher than the national average and 10.7% higher than the state average of $2,053, the study found.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Investigators want to crack a Mohave County cold case involving a man from El Salvador who was shot...

Serena O'Sullivan

Human remains in Mohave County cold case identified

Investigators want to crack a Mohave County cold case involving a man from El Salvador who was shot and killed in the 70s.

45 minutes ago

Arizona's $14.35 minimum wage will be one of the 10 highest in the U.S. (Pexels photo)...

David Veenstra

Minimum wage hike will positively impact Arizona businesses

Arizona and 21 other states will see a minimum wage increase on Monday. The minimum wage in Arizona is increasing to $14.35 per hour.

3 hours ago

Phoenix child found dead in dumpster the day before Christmas...

KTAR.com

Arizona woman arrested after child found dead in dumpster in Phoenix

Police arrested a Phoenix mother on suspicion of killing her daughter. The child was found dead in a dumpster, police said.

4 hours ago

Christmas lottery winners...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona shopper wins $1 million lottery ticket as Powerball jackpot reaches $685 million

Four Arizonan shoppers won huge Powerball winnings over the weekend. The luckiest of the Christmas lottery winners won $1 million.

5 hours ago

Christmas crash in west Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Arizona man arrested after Christmas crash in west Phoenix puts child in critical condition

One child and one adult were transported to a hospital in critical condition after a crash in west Phoenix, police said.

6 hours ago

new volleyball complex...

Serena O'Sullivan

New volleyball complex coming to West Valley city next summer

Good news for sports lovers in Avondale: The city hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new volleyball court on Wednesday.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Phoenix residents spent 14.7% more in utility bills this year, new study finds