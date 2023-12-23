Police investigating deadly shooting at Phoenix apartment complex
Dec 23, 2023, 3:00 PM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — Police are seeking information from the public as they investigate a fatal shooting that took place in Phoenix on Friday night.
At about 9 p.m., officers responded to a call about a fight at an apartment complex near 19th and Northern avenues, according to a press release.
While at the complex, police heard gunshots.
They found Quincy McMillon, 28, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
McMillon was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect in the shooting is at large.
Police encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to provide anonymous tips.
