Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating deadly shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

Dec 23, 2023, 3:00 PM

file photo of police car at night near caution tape...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are seeking information from the public as they investigate a fatal shooting that took place in Phoenix on Friday night.

At about 9 p.m., officers responded to a call about a fight at an apartment complex near 19th and Northern avenues, according to a press release.

While at the complex, police heard gunshots.

RELATED STORIES

They found Quincy McMillon, 28, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

McMillon was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect in the shooting is at large.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to provide anonymous tips.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)...

KTAR.com

Man dies from gunshot wound suffered in Phoenix parking lot

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found in a parking lot near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road in Phoenix on Saturday.

2 hours ago

“Holidays at The Heard,” returns from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30. (evolve pr and marketing photo)...

David Veenstra

Heard Museum to host 4-day holiday event from Dec. 27-30

Holidays at the Heard is returning to Phoenix next week. The event will feature music, dance and lights from Dec. 27-30.

3 hours ago

(AP Photo)...

KTAR.com

University Drive reopened in both directions in Mesa after fatal crash

The eastbound and westbound lanes of University Drive in Mesa were closed on Saturday morning because of a fatal collision.

5 hours ago

Some metro Phoenix restaurants will be open on Christmas. (Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

These metro Phoenix restaurants will be open for Christmas

If you're looking to take a holiday task off your plate, here are some Phoenix-area restaurants that will be open for Christmas.

9 hours ago

Multiple Arizona sycamore trees are wrapped in burlap at Montezuma Castle National Monument. (Photo...

Zach Bradshaw/Cronkite News

Montezuma Castle among Arizona national park sites combating vandalism

National park vandalism isn’t just a problem at Montezuma Castle – it’s been an issue many Arizona national park sites have dealt with.

9 hours ago

Raytheon is set to start working on defensive high-power microwave antenna systems for the U.S. Nav...

Jeff Gifford/Phoenix Business Journal

New $31M Raytheon contract calls for development of light-speed defense weapon

Raytheon’s Tucson-based missiles and defense division has won a $31.3 million contract to create a futuristic mobile front-line system to stop airborne threats with directed energy.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Police investigating deadly shooting at Phoenix apartment complex