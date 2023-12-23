Man dies from gunshot wound suffered in Phoenix parking lot

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a man they found shot in Phoenix on Saturday.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to a bank parking lot in the area of 7th Street and Thunderbird Road after receiving a call about a shooting.

When police got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Phoenix Fire Department then arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead.

There are indications the victim, whom police did not immediately identify, shot himself.

