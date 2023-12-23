Man dies from gunshot wound suffered in Phoenix parking lot
Dec 23, 2023, 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:50 pm
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)
PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a man they found shot in Phoenix on Saturday.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to a bank parking lot in the area of 7th Street and Thunderbird Road after receiving a call about a shooting.
When police got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The Phoenix Fire Department then arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead.
There are indications the victim, whom police did not immediately identify, shot himself.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.