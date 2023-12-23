Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Developers want water policy changes in response to construction limits on metro Phoenix’s fringes

Dec 22, 2023, 5:30 PM | Updated: 5:43 pm

Developers want to built on lands without adequate water supplies...

Arizona receives 2.8 million acre-feet of water from the Colorado River, pictured above, every year. (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX — Developers plan to seek changes to Arizona’s decades-old laws restricting construction in areas without adequate water supplies after the state said this summer that it won’t issue permits for new subdivisions in some areas on metro Phoenix’s fringes.

Capitol Media Services reported that the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona wants lawmakers to remove what it calls a “moratorium on home buildings in the most affordable parts” of metro Phoenix, saying the move is leading to escalating home prices.

Spencer Kamps, the group’s executive director, said provisions of the state’s 1980 Groundwater Act and related laws don’t recognize what homebuilders have been doing to ensure their new developments don’t have a net negative effect on the supply of water.

Kamps called for “sensible modifications” to remove hurdles, though he declined to detail what changes his group wants.

Any change in laws would need the approval of Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, whose office disputed that she enacted a moratorium and instead insisted she was following the 1980 law when the state announced the restrictions in June.

The state had concluded areas around Buckeye and Queen Creek don’t have the 100-year assured water supply required under the 1980 law to allow new subdivisions

Why areas without adequate water supplies pose a hurdle for developers

Hobbs spokesperson Christian Slater said the governor is working with business leaders and “responsible homebuilders” to find a sustainable and long-term solution that protects the water supply while making housing more affordable. But Slater said there are limits.

“She will not sacrifice Arizona’s sustainable future growth,” Slater said.

The issue of what’s required in water supply to build new homes affects only certain areas of the state – those inside “active management areas” where there are limits on groundwater use but outside the service areas of cities that have their own assured supplies.

The Governor’s Water Policy Council is looking at whether new laws should be imposed statewide, especially as some rural areas that currently have no or few restrictions on groundwater pumping, leaving cities and some small farmers concerned their wells will run dry.

Despite the Hobbs administration’s policy change, development in the Phoenix metro area has continued.

That’s because all existing municipal water companies are currently presumed to have their own 100-year supply. So anyone seeking to build homes within that service territory is credited with having the amount of water required and can start construction.

And even Hobbs said that in and around Buckeye and Queen Creek, not served by municipal water companies, nothing in the policy change had affected 80,000 lots where the state already has provided the required certificate of assured water supply.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A team of law enforcement officers and detectives rescued 69 dogs from a hoarding situation on Wedn...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man accused of hoarding 69 dogs that attacked livestock near his residence

No dogs left behind: A team of detectives and animal enforcement officers extracted 69 dogs from a hoarding situation in north Arizona.

57 minutes ago

File photo of Border Patrol agent in Arizona...

Associated Press

Railroad operations resume after 5-day closure in 2 Texas border towns

The federal government on Friday reopened railroad crossings in two Texas border towns five days after closures sparked outrage.

2 hours ago

The Phoenix area experienced heavy rain on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (Arizona Department of Transporta...

David Veenstra

Phoenix experiences heavy rain Friday, more rain on the way

Phoenix received 0.56 inches of rain on Friday and more rain is on the way. New rainfall between a tenth and a third of an inch is expected.

3 hours ago

New parks and recreation department for city of El Mirage...

Serena O'Sullivan

West Valley city opens first parks and recreation department in its history, hires director

One West Valley city announced the hiring of its first director for the new parks and recreation department on Thursday.

5 hours ago

A man engages with a woman experiencing homeless in Phoenix, Arizona...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix provides update on those relocated when Zone homeless encampment was cleared

Phoenix officials provided an update about the status of people who had to move when The Zone homeless encampment was cleared.

6 hours ago

Projection on a video screen that says Green Party US Towards A National Ballot Access Campaign...

Kevin Stone

Green Party qualifies for upcoming primary and general elections in Arizona

The Arizona Green Party submitted enough signatures in time to qualify for next year's primary and general elections.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Developers want water policy changes in response to construction limits on metro Phoenix’s fringes