ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona CEO, accomplice accused of embezzling $29 million from health care provider

Dec 25, 2023, 7:15 AM

An Arizona CEO and his accomplice are accused of embezzling $29 million from a tribal health care p...

An Arizona CEO and his accomplice are accused of embezzling $29 million from a tribal health care provider, authorities announced on Dec. 22, 2023. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona CEO and his accomplice are accused of embezzling $29 million from a tribal health care provider, authorities announced Friday.

Kevin McKenzie, 47, and Corina Martinez, 41, allegedly funneled money from Apache Behavioral Health Services (ABHS) to themselves with a pair of contracts serving as a front, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

McKenzie, the CEO, is accused of funneling $14 million in fraudulent proceeds to a shell company owned by Martinez. A second contract had McKenzie pay $15 million to Martinez’s company, Evolved, LLC, for referral services that were not completed.

RELATED STORIES

McKenzie and Martinez are said to have split the money and made lavish purchases with it, including a $128,000 Rolls Royce Ghost and a $952,000 home for McKenzie’s family. At least $800,000 in McKenzie’s personal credit card bills were paid off.

McKenzie also is accused of attempting to get a witness to lie to investigators about the scheme.

What charges are the suspects facing?

Both suspects face a combined 40 charges, including:

  • Conspiracy to embezzle from an Indian tribal organization.
  • Embezzlement.
  • Theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.
  • Wire fraud.
  • Conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
  • Conspiracy to commit money laundering.
  • Engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation in the case.

