Arizona CEO, accomplice accused of embezzling $29 million from health care provider
Dec 25, 2023, 7:15 AM
(Pexels Photo)
PHOENIX — An Arizona CEO and his accomplice are accused of embezzling $29 million from a tribal health care provider, authorities announced Friday.
Kevin McKenzie, 47, and Corina Martinez, 41, allegedly funneled money from Apache Behavioral Health Services (ABHS) to themselves with a pair of contracts serving as a front, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.
McKenzie, the CEO, is accused of funneling $14 million in fraudulent proceeds to a shell company owned by Martinez. A second contract had McKenzie pay $15 million to Martinez’s company, Evolved, LLC, for referral services that were not completed.
McKenzie and Martinez are said to have split the money and made lavish purchases with it, including a $128,000 Rolls Royce Ghost and a $952,000 home for McKenzie’s family. At least $800,000 in McKenzie’s personal credit card bills were paid off.
McKenzie also is accused of attempting to get a witness to lie to investigators about the scheme.
What charges are the suspects facing?
Both suspects face a combined 40 charges, including:
- Conspiracy to embezzle from an Indian tribal organization.
- Embezzlement.
- Theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.
- Wire fraud.
- Conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
- Conspiracy to commit money laundering.
- Engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation in the case.
