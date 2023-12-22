Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Father, son arrested in Arizona after welfare check leads to discovery of fentanyl, weapons

Dec 21, 2023, 8:00 PM

Michael Grossman Sr., 68, left, and Michael Grossman Jr., 29, right, were arrested at their residen...

Michael Grossman Sr., 68, left, and Michael Grossman Jr., 29, right, were arrested at their residence at the Prescott Country Club on Dec. 15, 2023. (YCSO Photos)

(YCSO Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona father and son were arrested on drug and weapons charges after the son called for a welfare check, authorities announced Wednesday.

Michael Grossman Sr., 68, and Michael Grossman Jr., 29, were arrested at their Prescott Country Club residence on Friday, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives from Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) assisted YCSO deputies in the welfare check, which turned into a criminal investigation based on information provided by the deputies, YCSO said.

RELATED STORIES

PANT detectives carried out a search warrant and found 85 fentanyl pills, nearly 20 firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were charged with possession or use of a narcotic drug, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and use or possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

The father was also charged with defacing a deadly weapon.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A migrant walks along a road shadowed by the steel columns of the border wall separating Arizona an...

Associated Press

A deal on US border policy is closer than it seems. Here’s how it is shaping up and what’s at stake

The contours of a bipartisan border security and immigration deal are beginning to take shape amid intense negotiations.

4 hours ago

Rudy Giuliani bankruptcy filing defamation lawsuit...

Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in defamation case

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy days after the order to pay $148 million in a defamation lawsuit.

5 hours ago

Headshots of Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd, left, and Tom Crosby, who pleaded not guilty to...

Associated Press

2 Cochise County supervisors plead not guilty to charges related to election certification delay

Two Cochise County officials pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges for delaying the certification of 2022 midterm election results.

6 hours ago

A judge is set to hold a multi-day evidentiary hearing to decide whether to dismiss a first-degree ...

Dave Biscobing/ABC15 Arizona

Will murder case get dismissed for Phoenix detective’s mistakes?

A judge is set to hold a multi-day evidentiary hearing to decide whether to dismiss a first-degree murder case involving a former Phoenix police detective at the center of a continuing scandal.

7 hours ago

Phoenix endured its hottest Dec. 21 in history on Thursday. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix breaks daily heat record on shortest day of the year

It's the shortest day of the year, but Phoenix just could not resist setting a daily heat record on Thursday.

8 hours ago

Traffic makes its way through flooded streets as rain comes down Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa ...

Kevin Stone

‘Potent weather system’ to dump rain across metro Phoenix on Friday

It’s going to be a no-doubt dousing on Friday, according to the National Weather Service, which puts the chance for rain throughout the day at 100%.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Father, son arrested in Arizona after welfare check leads to discovery of fentanyl, weapons