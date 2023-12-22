PHOENIX — An Arizona father and son were arrested on drug and weapons charges after the son called for a welfare check, authorities announced Wednesday.

Michael Grossman Sr., 68, and Michael Grossman Jr., 29, were arrested at their Prescott Country Club residence on Friday, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives from Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) assisted YCSO deputies in the welfare check, which turned into a criminal investigation based on information provided by the deputies, YCSO said.

PANT detectives carried out a search warrant and found 85 fentanyl pills, nearly 20 firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were charged with possession or use of a narcotic drug, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and use or possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

The father was also charged with defacing a deadly weapon.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.