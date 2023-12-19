PHOENIX — Expect to see people in hard hats and high-visibility shirts when driving around the Loop 101 in Scottsdale next year.

The $108 million Loop 101 Improvement Project will kick off in early January, according to a Tuesday announcement from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

This project, which will last roughly two years, will add new lanes and improve the interchange along Loop 101 between Shea Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive in Scottsdale.

Construction will begin with a closure of northbound Loop 101 between these two roads from 10 p.m. on Jan. 5 to 5 a.m. on Jan. 8, ADOT said.

During this period, construction crews will erect temporary barrier walls to establish a work zone on the freeway. They’ll remove the top layer of asphalt pavement, too.

Once the project is complete in around two years, this stretch of Loop 101 will have four regular lanes as well as the existing HOV lanes in each direction, according to ADOT.

Funding for the project comes from Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax Maricopa County voters approved in 2004, the announcement said.

“ADOT is working with the city of Scottsdale to limit restrictions during local special events, including the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament,” ADOT said.

