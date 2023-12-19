Close
Police investigating murder-suicide shootings that killed 4 in north Phoenix

Dec 18, 2023, 8:35 PM

Phoenix patrol vehicle with caution tape nearby....

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Three adults and one teenager died Monday in north Phoenix as part of what police are calling a murder-suicide situation.

Police said officers first responded to a business in the area of 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road just after 11 a.m. to investigate shots being fired.

They discovered a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The man died there. The woman died later at a hospital.

Police then tracked the suspect in these shootings to a home near 23rd Avenue and Utopia Road where they found a man, believed to be the suspect, and a male teenager dead from gunshot wounds.

The man’s wounds were self-inflicted, police said.

Police also found a dead dog inside the house that had been shot.

Police did not identify any of the four people who died.

The man who shot himself and the woman who was killed were married, and the teenager who was killed was their son, police said.

The investigation into the murder-suicide is ongoing.

Police are expected to provide additional information on Tuesday morning.

