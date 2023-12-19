PHOENIX — Four people, including a child, were killed Monday in two north Phoenix shooting incidents that police are calling a murder-suicide situation.

“Preliminary information suggests the suspect drove to a business, where he shot and killed his estranged wife and another male. He then drove home, where he killed his son and then turned the gun on himself. The motive appears to be over a marital dispute,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky of the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Officers found the first two victims after responding to a shooting call around 11 a.m. at a commercial business near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, police said.

A man, identified later as 62-year-old Carmen Buscemi, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman, identified later as 49-year-old Sage Fitz, was rushed to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police developed information about a suspect, 53-year-old Bryan Fitz, and went to his home near 23rd Avenue and Utopia Road, south of Loop 101 near Interstate 17.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle in the driveway and set up a perimeter until a search warrant was obtained.

Special Assignments Unit officers then entered the residence and found Bryan Fitz and 12-year-old Baynen Fitz dead with gunshot wounds. A dog also was found shot dead.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

