Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

4 people, including a child, dead after murder-suicide shootings in Phoenix

Dec 19, 2023, 8:02 AM | Updated: 8:03 am

Phoenix patrol vehicle with caution tape nearby....

A man allegedly shot and killed two people, including his estranged wife, before killing his son and taking his own life in Phoenix on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Four people, including a child, were killed Monday in two north Phoenix shooting incidents that police are calling a murder-suicide situation.

“Preliminary information suggests the suspect drove to a business, where he shot and killed his estranged wife and another male. He then drove home, where he killed his son and then turned the gun on himself. The motive appears to be over a marital dispute,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky of the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Officers found the first two victims after responding to a shooting call around 11 a.m. at a commercial business near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, police said.

RELATED STORIES

A man, identified later as 62-year-old Carmen Buscemi, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman, identified later as 49-year-old Sage Fitz, was rushed to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police developed information about a suspect, 53-year-old Bryan Fitz, and went to his home near 23rd Avenue and Utopia Road, south of Loop 101 near Interstate 17.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle in the driveway and set up a perimeter until a search warrant was obtained.

Special Assignments Unit officers then entered the residence and found Bryan Fitz and 12-year-old Baynen Fitz dead with gunshot wounds. A dog also was found shot dead.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Bullhead City Fire Department emergency vehicle....

KTAR.com

Investigation into fire that killed 5 children in northwestern Arizona continues

Officials in northwestern Arizona are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that killed five children over the weekend.

2 hours ago

Leukemia survivor Jaziel Olmeda works at Phoenix Children's Hospital...

Colton Krolak

Leukemia survivor serving as beacon of hope in same Phoenix hospital that saved his life

Jaziel Olmeda, a 24-year-old Leukemia survivor, works as a nurse for the Phoenix Children's Hospital, which treated him when he was a child.

5 hours ago

gavel photo threatening federal...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man arrested for threatening federal agents on social media, officials say

An Arizona man is accused of threatening federal agents in both the Grand Canyon state and Colorado, according to the Department of Justice.

5 hours ago

Rendering of an aerial view of a large estate called Nova with a mountain in the background in Para...

Kevin Stone

Developers unveil $18.5M Nova luxury estate at Silver Sky Paradise Valley community

A residential developer debuted a new multimillion-dollar estate called Nova to be built in the Silver Sky Paradise Valley luxury community.

5 hours ago

man holds Christmas tree as he walks...

SuElen Rivera

Here’s how to take care of your Christmas tree in the Valley this holiday season

With Christmas around the corner, one local gardening expert discussed how to get the most out of your festive tree this season.

6 hours ago

Katarina McGee...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after missing 76-year-old Mesa woman found by Scottsdale police

A Silver Alert was canceled for a missing 76-year-old Mesa woman after she was found by Scottsdale police, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

4 people, including a child, dead after murder-suicide shootings in Phoenix