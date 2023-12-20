PHOENIX — Science will meet snow to end 2023 when Arizona Science Center hosts its 12th annual Snow Week.

The event, which runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, will feature various snow-themed demonstrations, experiences and activities.

On select days, kids can also compete in the Penguin Obstacle Course and enjoy special theater performances of the Fire n’ Ice Snowdown, a live experience full of science that explores what happens when Mr. Snow meets Lady Flame.

Arizona Science Center is located at Fifth and Washington streets in downtown Phoenix.

General admission tickets for Snow Week cost $21.95 for adults and $15.95 for kids age 3-17. Kids under 3 are admitted free.

The following activities are included with general admission:

Snow Hill: Enjoy the white stuff in Heritage Square outside the main entrance.

SnowPal Construction Zone: Visitors can put their skills to the test to create the perfect pal made from real snow.

SubZero Science: An exploration of the science behind ice and snow, with live demonstrations and roaming learning labs throughout the venue.

Dazzling Demonstrations at the Daniel Cracchiolo Theater: Blue Crew’s demonstrations invite guests to discover a new science topic.

Reindeer Games: Visitors can explore yard games such as life-size chess, corn hole, giant Connect Four and more.

Clouds of Fun: A giant liquid nitrogen cloud created when boiling hot water meets liquid nitrogen closes out each day of Snow Week.

Arizona Science Center features more than 300 hands-on exhibits, a state-of-the-art planetarium, a five-story giant-screen theater, live demonstrations, traveling exhibitions, and exciting science programs.

