ARIZONA NEWS

Man arrested for role in Phoenix home invasion that resulted in deaths of 2 accomplices

Jan 12, 2024, 1:07 PM | Updated: 1:09 pm

Mugshot of Tommy Banegas, who faces multiple charges for his role in a deadly home invasion in Phoe...

Tommy Banegas was arrested Jan. 9, 2024, for his alleged role in a deadly home invasion in Phoenix. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was arrested this week for his alleged role in a robbery in Phoenix last month that resulted in the deaths of two accomplices, including a teenager, authorities said.

Tommy Banegas, 41, is accused of participating in a home invasion Dec. 17, 2023, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The homeowner shot two of the intruders, but Banegas fled the area, police said.

Officers responded to the scene in a neighborhood north of Southern Avenue between Central Avenue and Seventh Street around 7:30 p.m. and found two males with gunshot wounds lying next to a vehicle.

Jovanni Burciaga, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, and 16-year-old Mario Banegas died after being taken to a hospital.

“Detectives developed probable cause to arrest Tommy for his involvement in the robbery and related deaths as a result of the robbery,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a press release Friday.

Banegas was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Tuesday on counts of first-degree murder during a crime, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary and kidnapping.

His bond was set at $1 million, and his next court hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17.

This is an updated version of story that was originally published Dec. 18, 2023.

