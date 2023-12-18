PHOENIX – Two people were killed, including a teenager, and another was wounded in a shooting in south Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in a neighborhood north of Southern Avenue between Central Avenue and Seventh Street around 7:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found two males with gunshot wounds lying next to a vehicle. Jovanni Burciaga, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, and 16-year-old Mario Banegas died after being taken to a hospital.

Another man believed to be connected to the shooting showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening, police said.

“Early information indicates Burciaga and Banegas drove to a home near Fourth Street and Pecan Road. There was an exchange of gunfire. The three men were all struck by gunfire,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a press release.

No other information was made available. Police didn’t say whether there were any suspects outstanding in the case.

