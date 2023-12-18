Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s why Arizona National Guard sent to border by Gov. Katie Hobbs will be limited

Dec 18, 2023, 10:00 AM

A man with hands on his head is frisked by a uniformed officer in Lukeville, Arizona...

A U.S. Border Patrol agent frisks an migrant at a field processing center near the U.S.-Mexico border on Dec. 8, 2023, in Lukeville, Arizona. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona National Guard members deployed to the border by Gov. Katie Hobbs will be more limited in their authority than if they’d been sent under federal orders, according to a former Border Patrol official.

“I’m glad she’s doing something, but it’s going to be very limited,” Chris Clem, former chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol in Yuma, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Friday.

“They can’t operate a port of entry. They can’t determine immigration and status, so it’s really going be more of a, maybe, a show of force at this point.”

RELATED STORIES

Why did Gov. Katie Hobbs deploy Arizona National Guard to border?

Clem was reacting to Hobbs’ executive order to mobilize the Arizona National Guard as part of her Operation SECURE initiative. The Guard will assist the Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement agencies with enforcement activities near the U.S.-Mexico border in southern Arizona.

“I haven’t seen all the specificity in the orders given by the governor, but, really, this is state National Guard operating under Title 32, which is going to be very limited in what they can do,” Clem said.

“They don’t have immigration authority, and unless she’s giving them arrest authority or they’re military police, they can’t detain people.”

Hobbs acted Friday after requesting federally mandated Guard support in a letter to President Joe Biden a week earlier.

“Despite continued requests for assistance, the Biden administration has refused to deliver desperately needed resources to Arizona’s border,” Hobbs said in a press release.

Clem said the state National Guard members deployed by Hobbs can serve as “eyes and ears” along the border.

“It may stem some of the flow and relieve some of the pressure, specifically in the Lukeville area, but just historically speaking the guard has been more of surveillance and intel for border security and not been hands-on, other than if they needed to protect themselves in a life or death situation,” he said.

What will it take to reopen Lukeville Port of Entry?

Hobbs also has been urging federal authorities to reopen the Lukeville Port of Entry, which has been closed since Dec. 4. Customs and Border Protection officials reassigned port staffing to help handle a surge in illegal border crossings in the area.

The closure has choked off cross-border travel and commerce in the area and devastated the tourism industry in the Mexican beach town of Puerto Peñasco, aka Rocky Point, a popular destination for Arizona vacationers.

“To get the port open, she’s really going to have to continue to push the administration to send their own CBP resources to actually work the port, because it requires a Customs and Border Protection officer to do those jobs at the port — to admit or deny people, to inspect people. It can’t be somebody else,” Clem said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix is in for rain in the week leading up to Christmas. (Photo by Gabby Jones/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Expect a rainy week in Phoenix ahead of the Christmas holiday

Phoenix could see its heaviest rainfall in nearly nine months this week ahead of the Christmas holiday.

1 hour ago

File photo of Phoenix Police cruiser with lights on at night behind crime scene tape....

KTAR.com

2 people killed, including a teenager, another injured in south Phoenix shooting

Two people were killed, including a teenager, and another was wounded in a shooting in south Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said.

2 hours ago

(James Douglas/AP)...

SuElen Rivera

Here’s what you should know ahead of one of Arizona’s busiest holiday travel seasons

As Arizonans prepare to leave their homes during what's expected to be one of the busiest holiday travel seasons ever, AAA is offering tips.

4 hours ago

Late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor lies in repose with people standing solemnly around ...

Associated Press

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, lies in repose

Late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor of Arizona lay in repose in the court's Great Hall on Monday.

6 hours ago

Follow @veenstra_david...

David Veenstra

Queen Creek Crossing fully leased with new stores and restaurants opening soon

Queen Creek Crossing is now full and many of the new stores are set to open. The 400,000-square-foot facility will host a variety of tenants.

7 hours ago

photo of woman helping elderly lady in kitchen...

Balin Overstolz

Phoenix nonprofit creating family environment for isolated seniors

A Phoenix nonprofit wants to alleviate loneliness for elders as at least half of them in the U.S. experience the feeling during the holidays.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Here’s why Arizona National Guard sent to border by Gov. Katie Hobbs will be limited