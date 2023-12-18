Health care group buys land for hospital south of Phoenix

PHOENIX — Exceptional Healthcare plans to build a new hospital south of Phoenix after acquiring 10 acres of land for $1.13 million.

The new hospital will sit at the northeast corner of Interstate 10 and Sunshine Boulevard in Eloy. The facility will house eight inpatient rooms, an 11-room emergency department and various medical services.

“We are thrilled to bring Exceptional Community Hospital to the city of Eloy,” CEO and Founder of Exceptional Healthcare Saeed Mahboubi said in a press release.

“Our mission has always been to deliver exceptional care to our patients, and with this new facility, we are one step closer to making that vision a reality for the people of Eloy and the neighboring areas. We are committed to providing high-quality medical services that prioritize the well-being of our patients.”

The land is ready for groundbreaking and a ceremony will be held on Jan. 24. The hospital will open before the end of 2024.

“Exceptional Healthcare has extensive experience developing hospital campuses across the state of Arizona and recognized the growing healthcare needs of the area,” Land Advisors Organization Pinal County Specialist Kirk McCarville said.

“Being able to facilitate the sale of this shovel-ready land for such an important community use has been very rewarding. The city of Eloy’s economic development department worked diligently to bring in a great partner with Exceptional Healthcare and ensure our community gains this much-needed asset.”

Exceptional Healthcare also manages hospitals in Texas, and new hospitals in Oklahoma and New Mexico are on the way.

