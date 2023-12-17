Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man hospitalized after crashing into semi-truck in Phoenix

Dec 17, 2023, 4:00 PM

Phoenix-area ambulance in parking lot....

A man was hospitalized on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, after he crashed into the back of a semi-truck in Phoenix. (AP File Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP File Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized on Sunday after he crashed into the back of a semi-truck in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision call involving a semi-truck and a car near Durango Street, south of Interstate 10, around 1:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

After officers arrived, the driver of the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. The semi-truck driver stayed at the scene.

Preliminary information suggests the man was traveling on Durango Street when he crashed into the trailer of the semi-truck that was making a left turn from 22nd Avenue.

RELATED STORIES

The driver of the semi-truck didn’t show any signs of impairment.

It is currently unknown if the driver of the car was impaired.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Car Phoenix wash....

KTAR.com

Business employee fatally shoots man in Phoenix Saturday morning

A man is dead after he was fatally shot by a business employee in Phoenix on Saturday morning, authorities said. 

5 hours ago

Caution tape near patrol vehicle....

KTAR.com

Suspect in stabbing incident fatally shot by police in Phoenix

A suspect in a stabbing incident was fatally shot by police in Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said. 

7 hours ago

West- and East-bound I-10 signage....

KTAR.com

Eastbound I-10 reopens in far West Valley after 3 killed in early morning crash

Eastbound Interstate 10 reopened Sunday morning in the far West Valley after it was temporarily closed due to a fatal crash.

8 hours ago

Kasai Japanese Steakhouse...

Damon Allred

Kasai Japanese Steakhouse opening Peoria location

Kasai Japanese Steakhouse will be opening its second location and first in Peoria in January, it announced Thursday.

9 hours ago

An interceptor built at Raytheon’s Tucson operation defeated a ballistic missile target this week...

KTAR.com

Raytheon: Successful missile intercept demonstrates nation’s defense capabilities

A Raytheon interceptor built at the company’s Tucson missiles and defense operation successfully took out an intermediate-range ballistic missile during a test earlier this week.

10 hours ago

David Bellerson...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for Chandler man with dementia after he was found safe

A Silver Alert was canceled for a Chandler man with dementia after he was found in good health, authorities said.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Man hospitalized after crashing into semi-truck in Phoenix