Man hospitalized after crashing into semi-truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized on Sunday after he crashed into the back of a semi-truck in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision call involving a semi-truck and a car near Durango Street, south of Interstate 10, around 1:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

After officers arrived, the driver of the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. The semi-truck driver stayed at the scene.

Preliminary information suggests the man was traveling on Durango Street when he crashed into the trailer of the semi-truck that was making a left turn from 22nd Avenue.

The driver of the semi-truck didn’t show any signs of impairment.

It is currently unknown if the driver of the car was impaired.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

