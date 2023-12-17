PHOENIX — A Silver Alert has been issued for 79-year-old David Bellerson.

A 5-foot-11, 180-pound white male, Bellerson has blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark brown button-down shirt and tan shorts, according to the Chandler Police Department. He was last seen leaving his residence Saturday near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard.

He is believed to be driving a 2016 Mazda CX5 SUV with an Arizona license plate 115ZXY.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chandler Police Department at (480) 782-4130.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.