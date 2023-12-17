Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Chandler man

Dec 16, 2023, 9:43 PM

A Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old David Bellerson of Chandler. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert has been issued for 79-year-old David Bellerson.

A 5-foot-11, 180-pound white male, Bellerson has blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark brown button-down shirt and tan shorts, according to the Chandler Police Department. He was last seen leaving his residence Saturday near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard.

RELATED STORIES

He is believed to be driving a 2016 Mazda CX5 SUV with an Arizona license plate 115ZXY.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chandler Police Department at (480) 782-4130.

