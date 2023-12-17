PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled for a Chandler man with dementia after he was found in good health, authorities said.

David Bellerson, 79, is safe and with his family, the Chandler Police Department said at 4 a.m. Sunday.

The Silver Alert for Bellerson was activated at about 9 p.m..

He was last seen leaving his residence Saturday near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard, while wearing a dark brown button-down shirt and tan shorts, authorities said.

He was believed to be driving a 2016 Mazda CX5 SUV with an Arizona license plate 115ZXY.

