ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for Chandler man with dementia after he was found safe

Dec 16, 2023, 9:43 PM | Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 8:04 am

A Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old David Bellerson of Chandler. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled for a Chandler man with dementia after he was found in good health, authorities said.

David Bellerson, 79, is safe and with his family, the Chandler Police Department said at 4 a.m. Sunday.

The Silver Alert for Bellerson was activated at about 9 p.m..

He was last seen leaving his residence Saturday near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard, while wearing a dark brown button-down shirt and tan shorts, authorities said.

He was believed to be driving a 2016 Mazda CX5 SUV with an Arizona license plate 115ZXY.

