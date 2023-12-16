Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man critically injured during shooting involving Mesa police at trailer park

Dec 16, 2023, 11:30 AM

Mesa Police vehicle (Mesa PD Facebook)...

Mesa Police vehicle (Mesa PD Facebook)

(Mesa PD Facebook)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Officers from the Mesa Police Department were involved in a shooting at a mobile home on Friday afternoon.

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition at a hospital as a result of the shooting.

The man, whom police identified as David Dimas, is expected to survive.

RELATED STORIES

No police officers nor bystanders were injured, according to a press release issued by the Mesa Police Department.

According to the release, officers were dispatched to a residence within the Garden Spot Mobile Home Park just east of the intersection of Main Street and Stapley Drive around 2:30 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance call.

The caller told police that Dimas, her stepfather, was inside a storage shed, lighting items on fire and trying to injure himself with a utility knife.

Police evacuated the home before approaching the shed.

Dimas appeared from the shed and began walking toward the officers, refusing to stop when instructed to do so, the release stated.

Dimas had both hands covered with a T-shirt. He raised them, pointing at the officers while moving into a shooting stance.

Officers deployed beanbag rounds and a Taser on Dimas at the same time. Then, another officer fired his duty weapon, striking Dimas.

It was later determined that Dimas had a cordless drill in one hand and the utility knife in the other.

The Mesa Police Department said it will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(City of Goodyear Photo)...

KTAR.com

City of Goodyear employee accused of sexual conduct with a minor

A City of Goodyear employee was arrested on Friday morning and is facing multiple charges, including sexual conduct with a minor.

42 minutes ago

(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)...

KTAR.com

State Route 87 northbound lanes closed in Mesa because of crash

State Route 87 was closed in both directions in Mesa because of a crash on Saturday.

2 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police looking for driver who fled after striking pedestrian in Phoenix

A pedestrian suffered critical injuries as part of a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle in Phoenix on Saturday morning.

4 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix accident scene. A motorcycle driver who wasn't wearing a helmet was killed ...

KTAR.com

4 teenagers seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix on Friday afternoon that left multiple teenagers with serious injuries.

6 hours ago

MPS...

Damon Allred

Mesa Public Schools partners with Bezos Academy for preschool

Mesa Public Schools will bring three tuition-free preschools to the Mesa area through Bezos Academy, the district announced Thursday.

7 hours ago

Clint Hickman...

Damon Allred

Maricopa County provides cities with grants for community services

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved nearly $400,000 in grants to be distributed across metro Phoenix cities.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Man critically injured during shooting involving Mesa police at trailer park