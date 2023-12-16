PHOENIX — Officers from the Mesa Police Department were involved in a shooting at a mobile home on Friday afternoon.

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition at a hospital as a result of the shooting.

The man, whom police identified as David Dimas, is expected to survive.

No police officers nor bystanders were injured, according to a press release issued by the Mesa Police Department.

According to the release, officers were dispatched to a residence within the Garden Spot Mobile Home Park just east of the intersection of Main Street and Stapley Drive around 2:30 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance call.

The caller told police that Dimas, her stepfather, was inside a storage shed, lighting items on fire and trying to injure himself with a utility knife.

Police evacuated the home before approaching the shed.

Dimas appeared from the shed and began walking toward the officers, refusing to stop when instructed to do so, the release stated.

Dimas had both hands covered with a T-shirt. He raised them, pointing at the officers while moving into a shooting stance.

Officers deployed beanbag rounds and a Taser on Dimas at the same time. Then, another officer fired his duty weapon, striking Dimas.

It was later determined that Dimas had a cordless drill in one hand and the utility knife in the other.

The Mesa Police Department said it will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses.

