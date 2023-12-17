A Raytheon interceptor built at the company’s Tucson missiles and defense operation successfully took out an intermediate-range ballistic missile during a test earlier this week.

The weapon, called the exoatmospheric kill vehicle, or EKV, is designed to destroy long-range ballistic missiles while they are still in space, Raytheon said.

The test took place on Dec. 11 in the Pacific region by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and the U.S. Northern Command. It was launched at Vandenberg Space Force, California, according to Defense News. It was the Ground-based Midcourse Defense System program’s 13th reported intercept.

“This test demonstrates that the U.S. ballistic missile defense system is operational, reliable and ready to protect the country,” said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon, in a statement. “Raytheon kill vehicles have now successfully completed nearly 50 space intercepts, which underscores our expertise and ability to design and develop these systems to defeat the evolving threat.”

