Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

17-year-old suspect faces murder charge in adult court for San Tan Valley shooting

Dec 15, 2023, 11:32 AM | Updated: 1:31 pm

Mugshot of Anthony Jason Garcia, the suspect in the Nov. 28, 2023, shooting death of 17-year-old Ja...

Anthony Jason Garcia, 17 was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in adult court for the Nov. 28, 2023, shooting death of 17-year-old Jamiere Jenkins in San Tan Valley, Arizona. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Pinal County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A teenage boy has been formally charged with murder in adult court for the shooting death of 17-year-old Jamiere Jenkins in San Tan Valley last month, authorities said.

Anthony Jason Garcia, 17, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder by a grand jury, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Garcia was taken to the Pinal County Adult Detention Center after being arraigned Friday morning. His bond was set at $100,000. He previously was being held at the Pinal County Youth Justice Center.

When and where was Jamiere Jenkins killed?

Jenkins was fatally wounded in a shooting near Ocotillo and Gantzel roads the evening of Nov. 28.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office announced later that night that a teenage suspect was taken into custody.

RELATED STORIES

County Attorney Kent Volkmer’s office convened a grand jury after reviewing the evidence.

“We have seen far too many young lives impacted and cut short due to youth violence,” Volkmer said in a press release Friday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted, and it is my sincere hope that our youth begin to appreciate and recognize the inherent value in every human life.”

What is known about the San Tan Valley murder investigation?

An investigation determined the suspect and Jenkins were in a verbal altercation when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the other in the neck, Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a video after the incident.

Jenkins died after being taken to a hospital.

Footage from an Amazon delivery truck helped detectives identify the suspect’s vehicle, and he was tracked to a nearby residence, Lamb said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A professional pickleball tournament at the mega sports complex in Mesa is shown in this file photo...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Legacy Sports Park gets another new name; West Coast owners plan improvements

Legacy Sports Park, the 320-acre sports complex in southeast Mesa that ran into financial trouble earlier this year, officially has a new name.

29 minutes ago

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order Dec. 15, 2023, to send the National Guard to southern Ar...

KTAR.com

Gov. Hobbs sending National Guard to southern Arizona to deal with border issues

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order Friday to send the National Guard to southern Arizona to assist with border efforts.

1 hour ago

File photo of the copper dome at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Senate Republicans release majority plan for 2024 legislative session

Arizona Senate Republicans released their 2024 plan as they look ahead to their second legislative session with a Democrat as governor.

2 hours ago

Fentanyl pills in bags....

KTAR.com

Arizona man pleads guilty to intent to distribute 115 pounds of fentanyl pills

An Arizona man pleaded guilty to fentanyl-related charges after he attempted to smuggle the drugs into the country last month.

3 hours ago

Mugshots of Spring Thibaudeau and Brook Hale, suspects in an Arizona custodial interference case th...

KTAR.com

2 suspects extradited from Alaska to Arizona in case that echoes ‘Doomsday Mom’ saga

Two suspects were extradited from Alaska to Arizona this week in a case that has similarities to the infamous “Doomsday Mom” saga.

6 hours ago

Split panel image showing bowling lanes and crane games at the new Round1 Bowling & Arcade/Spo-cha ...

Kevin Stone

Round1 Bowling & Arcade/Spo-cha entertainment center set to open at Glendale mall

Round1 Bowling & Arcade/Spo-cha is opening its first metro Phoenix entertainment center at a West Valley mall on Saturday.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

17-year-old suspect faces murder charge in adult court for San Tan Valley shooting