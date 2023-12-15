Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman dies on motorcycle in hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

Dec 15, 2023, 8:00 AM

Beat-up motorcycle on the street....

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday, Dec. 15, 2023, in a hit-and-run collision in Phoenix. (AP File Photo/Matt York)

(AP File Photo/Matt York)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday evening in a hit-and-run collision in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call regarding a crash involving a motorcycle around 5 p.m. near Seventh Street and Thunderbird Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Katerina Penrose with serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The other vehicle involved fled the area before police arrived.

An investigation into the collision suggests Penrose was traveling westbound on Thunderbird Road when a vehicle turned left in front of her, causing her to make evasive maneuvers that resulted in the crash.

All other details will be determined through an accident reconstruction process.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

