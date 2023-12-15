PHOENIX — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday evening in a hit-and-run collision in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call regarding a crash involving a motorcycle around 5 p.m. near Seventh Street and Thunderbird Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Katerina Penrose with serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The other vehicle involved fled the area before police arrived.

An investigation into the collision suggests Penrose was traveling westbound on Thunderbird Road when a vehicle turned left in front of her, causing her to make evasive maneuvers that resulted in the crash.

All other details will be determined through an accident reconstruction process.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.