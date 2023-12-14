PHOENIX – Traffic heading south out of the Valley was delayed Thursday afternoon after a crash temporarily shut down Interstate 10, authorities said.

The collision was reported just before 1 p.m. on eastbound I-10 near Riggs Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The freeway reopened around 2 p.m.

The crash site is about 7 miles south of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in Chandler.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area or expect delays. There was no estimated time for reopening.

No other details were immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.