Suspect in Gilbert custodial interference case extradited from Alaska to Arizona

Dec 14, 2023, 8:00 PM

Brook Hale was extradited from Alaska to Arizona in a Gilbert custodial interference case.

Brook Hale was extradited from Alaska to Arizona in a Gilbert custodial interference case. (MCSO Mugshot)

(MCSO Mugshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday extradited a suspect from Alaska to Arizona in a Gilbert custodial interference case.

Brook Hale was arrested in late October at the Alcan Port of Entry, just west of the Canadian territory of Yukon. He was traveling with his sister, Spring Thibaudeau, and her two children, which included 16-year-old Blaze Thibaudeau.

Blaze Thibaudeau had been reported missing earlier that month with his father, Ben, describing his wife’s doomsday beliefs in a court filing.

According to Maricopa County Superior Court documents, Ben Thibaudeau filed to have his marriage to Spring Thibaudeau dissolved on Oct. 17. He then filed an emergency motion for sole custody and decision-making authority regarding his son a day after his wife allegedly took Blaze to the mountains of Idaho against his will.

The custody court filing calls Hale the leader of the doomsday group and cites similarities to the case of Lori Vallow Daybell, which also had ties to the East Valley and Idaho. Vallow Daybell was extradited to Arizona last month.

Before departing, Hale reportedly left a note for his family saying he received visions and didn’t know when he’d see them again, according to the filing.

MCSO said it would next extradite Spring Thibaudeau, who is also facing two counts of custodial interference.

