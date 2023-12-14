Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 people critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Dec 13, 2023, 9:31 PM

PHOENIX — Two people were critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of 38th Street and Shea Boulevard on Wednesday night.

First responders extricated one person from one of the involved vehicles, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Two people were transported to a hospital. Both were in critical condition.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the head-on collision.

